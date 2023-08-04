Sydney Sprague Releases New Single 'nobody knows anything'

“nobody knows anything” follows the release of “overkill” and “smiley face” – all taken from ‘somebody in hell loves you’ out September 15.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Sydney Sprague has released another new single and music video called “nobody knows anything” from her upcoming album ‘album, ‘somebody in hell loves you’ out September 15 via Rude Records. The song is available to stream now on all digital platforms and the music video can be seen now.

“I wrote ‘nobody knows anything’ during lockdown in 2020 when everyone became an expert on infectious disease and government response to disaster,” explains Sydney on the song out today. “Everything sucked and being trapped at home, all that pent - up anxiety had nowhere to go but social media.

When you’re face to face with someone, it’s a lot easier to find common ground in normal interactions, but since all of that communication was happening online we lost the filter of social awareness and all hell broke loose. It was all extremes. I felt like I was seeing a different side of people I’d know my whole life and it was shocking. So many people I know severed friendships and even relationships with their families during that time because they just couldn’t reconcile their differences,”

“The internet/world is so full of conflicting information and at this point I don’t really feel like there’s a reliable source in the world,” Sydney continues. “The only thing I know for sure is that I don’t know anything for sure, and I don’t think anybody else does either. I don’t see the point in arguing.”

“nobody knows anything” follows the release of “overkill” and “smiley face” – all taken from ‘somebody in hell loves you’ out September 15. The anticipation stems from the wild success of her debut album ‘maybe i will see you at the end of the world’ which led to tours supporting acts like The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Jimmy Eat World, and Dashboard Confessional.

Her music caught the attention of publications like Kerrang!, DIY, CLASH, NPR, Refinery29, Under The Radar, Atwood Magazine, UPROXX and more who steadily kept her songs in their New Music Friday highlights of the week. She’s also been added to Spotify’s top indie playlists such as Fresh Finds and Amazon’s Fresh Indie.

When I started writing songs for this record during covid lockdown it felt like the movie had ended and the credits had rolled on life but we were all still here for some reason,” explains Sydney going into the process of recording the new album. “Everything was just floating in this void and because of that I felt like I had all the time in the world to just do whatever I wanted. It was weirdly the freest I've ever felt.

Writing became a way to entertain myself and make myself laugh instead of a way to wallow. I spent a lot of time reflecting on the past and the people around me and processing things I’d never been able to. I was able to be more honest than I’d ever been in my songs. The fact that I'm able to share them now feels a little scary because when I was writing them they were really just for me, but I hope they can bring people the same sense of escape that they brought me.”

Sydney Sprague just finished the ‘Good Girls Go To Heaven, Bad Girls Go On Tour’ tour directly supporting Pool Kids with Chase Petra.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

