Sydney Sherrill Announces Debut Album & Releases New Single 'Kiss And Tell'

Rising singer-songwriter Sydney Sherrill has released her new single “Kiss and Tell” and officially revealed the details for her debut album 17 Young and Stunning, out March 15. Over flirty guitar riffs and playful piano licks, "Kiss and Tell" demonstrates Sydney's rich and powerful vocals as she speaks to a fling between friends that isn't built to last.

“‘Kiss and Tell' is inspired by my two best friends who basically swapped boyfriends within our friend group and we really never addressed it,” shares Sydney. “It's now a very big inside joke that we all like to laugh about, but at the time it was a fun secret love…square? There's something really fun and sneaky about a situationship with a friend that I wanted to write about!”

“Kiss and Tell” marks Sydney's first release of the year and is the latest track from her debut album, joining previous offerings “Meant For Goodbye,” “Stick Around,” “She Fell Down the Rabbit Hole,” “Lovesick,” and title track “17 Young and Stunning.” The forthcoming 12-track LP shares the introspective journey of Sydney's 17-year-old self told through a variety of musical styles while letting her natural twang shine.

The album was recorded at John and Martina McBride's Blackbird Studios in Nashville, produced by Kim Wood Sandusky (Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Thomas Rhett), engineered by Steve Cordray (Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll), and mastered by Greg Collins (Gwen Stefani, Ingrid Michaelson, Michelle Branch).

Sydney's powerhouse voice, memorable hooks, and ability to write relatable anthems for Gen-Z makes her an essential artist on the rise. At just 19 years old, the New York based singer-songwriter with a background in musical theater propelled into a career in music which landed her at the Clive Davis Institute for Recorded Music at NYU Tisch. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Adele, Sydney's songs embody earnest narratives that mesh pop melodies with folk and rock undertones.

To date, Sydney has garnered hundreds of thousands of streams which have led to incredible on stage opportunities including opening for American music icon Sheryl Crow and performing at the largest single night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society at the 50th Annual Cattle Baron's Ball in Dallas headlined by Shania Twain. She has also had the privilege of singing the National Anthem at various sporting events for the Texas Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Sidekicks, to name a few. On February 29th, Sydney will return to Nashville to perform at the American Cancer Society Conference.

Photo Credit: Sam Leviton