Sydney Rose Announces Debut EP 'You Never Met Me'

18-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has announced her debut EP You Never Met Me, arriving July 8th via Public Consumption. The six-track collection includes previously released tracks "Phoebe Told Me" and "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)" (tracklisting below).

The news is heralded by the soothing new single and official music video for "I'll Never Get Over It." Directed by Syd Ostrander and shot in Los Angeles, the video is awash with warm tones and natural imagery as Sydney explores sea caves and surrounding greenery. You Never Met Me EP is available for presave here.

Sydney commented "Crafting an EP and shooting a music video was something I could never even dream about. I have never been so excited to show people this piece of art that I worked really hard on. I was really afraid of making both my EP and music video, but working on them and finally having them done, I can say it has been one of the most fun experiences I've ever had. And I am so so excited to make more."

In August, Sydney will kick off U.S. tour dates supporting Addison Grace, beginning August 19th in Chicago, IL and making stops at Elsewhere in NYC and The Echo in Los Angeles before wrapping up September 26th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets for all dates are available now (tour itinerary below).

Earlier this spring, Sydney shared "Phoebe Told Me," the singer/songwriter's first release via Public Consumption, a joint venture with Elektra Music Group. With breathy vocals and dreamy style inspired by the song's namesake (Phoebe Bridgers), the track is a meditation on loving yourself and tuning out the pressures of the outside world. The release was followed by intimate ballad "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)" in April.

Sydney Rose initially gained traction via her intimate YouTube channel covers as well as TikTok, where she has amassed over 200k followers on the platform. Her rendition of Sleeping At Last's "Turning Page" has accumulated over 30 million streams.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

AUGUST

19 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

20 - Detroit, MI - - The Shelter

21 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's -

23 - Boston, MA - - Brighton Music Hall

24 - New York, NY - - Elsewhere Zone One

26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

27 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

SEPTEMBER

15 - Denver, CO - - Larimer Lounge

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

19 - Seattle, WA - - Madame Lou's At The Crocodile

20 - Portland, OR - - Polaris Hall

22 - Oakland, CA - - Starline Social Club

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

25 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Rebel Lounge