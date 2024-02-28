Sycco Drops Trippy 'I'd Love To Tell You'

Australian/First Nations songwriter and producer Sycco (pron. 'psycho'), today shares her new energetic track "I'd Love To Tell You," produced by Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, MUNA, Khalid) and co-written with Grace Shaw of Mallrat, out now via Future Classic (Flume, SOPHIE, G Flip).

She'll also be heading over to the US for her SXSW debut next month, hitting Los Angeles for a special headline show at Genghis Cohen. Listen/watch "I'd Love To Tell You" HERE.



Sycco (aka Sasha McLeod) – who has collaborated and/or performed with Flume, Chrome Sparks, Tame Impala, Glass Animals and more in various shapes and forms – continues her solo success with this next iteration of her signature crisp, vocal-forward mix of electronic, alt-pop, and spacey elements of psych. "I'd Love to Tell You" is an upbeat and fun track; the buzzing bass electrifies the entire sonic space in the same way the excitement of having a crush sends sparks all the way through your fingertips.

Of "I'd Love to Tell You," Sycco says, "I wrote ‘I'd Love To Tell' You at Styalz Fuego's studio in Naarm with Mallrat. Grace (of Mallrat) and I have such a great relationship in the studio; we make up dances, we write crass iterations for every verse, we giggle and make something special at the end of the day. Styalz is also a king so it was a really good energy that day, everything just flowed really smooth and quickly. The song is about having a crush, when I have a crush - I crush. Unfortunately, this person was getting in a relationship, so I missed out on that lol. But I'm really happy with the song and I think it will last longer than that crush did."



Sycco has been recognized for her "wise beyond her years, lending a boldness of spirit to her soft indie tunes in spite of her endlessly laid back vibe," (RUSSH, Aus), and with this single, she continues on that upward trajectory.



With 60M+ million career streams to date, Sycco's psychedelic bops have landed her in Vogue, KCRW, Billboard, Paper, Cool Hunting, Nylon, Paste, triple j, among others. Over the past year alone, she's found fans at US radio with KCRW, WUTC, KOHL, and more, and was also the face of Spotify's global GLOW campaign.



She sold out her debut national headline tour, won big at the 2021 & 2022 Queensland Music Awards, and was also chosen for YouTube's Music Foundry Class of 2021 (alongside Snail Mail, Junior Mesa), as well as Spotify's Equal Campaign, and Apple Music's 'Up Next' series. She's played at major festivals like The Great Escape and has snatched up tons of air time on the BBC's Jack Saunders. With "I'd Love To Tell You," and her upcoming trip stateside, she is poised to break out on the global stage.

TOUR DATES

Mon March 11: Genghis Cohen (Los Angeles, CA)

SXSW

Tue March 12: Give A Note, Mohawk (Austin, TX)

Wed March 13: Women That Rock, Austin Garden & Studio @ 4.30PM

Wed March 13: Future Classic Showcase, Mohawk (Austin, TX)

Thur March 14: Soho House, Soho House @ 6PM (Austin, TX)

Fri March 15: Australia House, Lucille's @ 6PM (Austin, TX)

June 15 – Aussie BBQ SummerStage (New York, NY)

Photo by Hector Clark