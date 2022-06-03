Swedish Hitmakers Jubёl Share New Single 'Diamonds' Featuring Turkish Superstar Aleyna Tilki

Sweden's leading dance-pop duo, Jubël, releases new single "Diamonds" feat. Turkish Superstar, Aleyna Tilki, out today via Warner Records. Listen to "Diamonds" feat. Aleyna Tilki here and watch the music video which showcases the trio in Istanbul, Turkey plotting a massive diamond heist here.

Every aspect of "Diamonds" is big, bold and instantly memorable, from the earworm addictiveness of its sublime synth hook from Victor Sjöström to the way Aleyna Tilki's disco diva harmonies intertwine with Sebastian Atas' topline. It's the sort of instant dance-pop classic that will become the sound of summer, as irresistible during scorching days on the beach as it is as sun falls and bars burst into life.

Jubël has quickly become Sweden's leading premiere dance-pop duo. "Dancing In The Moonlight" was the duo's breakthrough moment as it achieved 350+ million Spotify streams, shot to #1 on the UK airplay chart and hit #11 on the Official Singles Chart as it raced to Platinum status in recognition of over 600,000 sales.

Jubël's profile remained skyhigh as "Weekend Vibe" was another huge airplay hit when it was A-listed at Radio 1, while it also lit up TikTok with 150 million video views. The duo's latest single "So Sick" is currently climbing the chart in Sweden and trending on TikTok with over 150K video creations in less than 2 weeks.

Sebastian and Victor both started out on Sweden's dance scene and between them had released tracks, produced other artists and DJed for years. Jubël has since mastered that approach. Their core cocktail of danceable beats and melodic pop structures brings the vibe to any setting, whether it's in clubs, festivals or mainstream radio. It's a style that's winning hearts the world over, with their UK Platinum status replicated in Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Australia and Spain.

Established as a domestic star after a sensational run on the Turkish edition of The Voice, Aleyna Tilki is now going global. Born and raised in Konya - commonly regarded as Turkey's most conservative city - the disruptive pop star has consistently shocked the nation with her provocative imagery, unapologetic personality and social media antics.

Her first English-language single "Retrograde" featured writing/production credits from Dua Lipa, Diplo, Sarah Hudson, JR Blender and King Henry, and was followed by remixes from Galantis and Vintage Culture. She then made her first Stateside impact by featuring on Dillon Francis' "Real Love", which was charted #34 on Billboard Dance List.

She released her new English-language single, "Take It Or Leave It" with Warner Music International, leading her becoming the first artist with Turkish heritage to become Spotify's Equal global flagship artist -climaxing in a two-day placement on their coveted Times Square billboard.

Watch the new music video here: