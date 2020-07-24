Superstar Producers The Audibles' Special Event Highlights Bandsintown Live Offerings This Coming Week

On Wednesday, July 29th, four times Grammy-nominated Las Vegas-based production duo The Audibles, most recently known for producing "Intentions" by Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, are hosting a unique showcase featuring live performances, curated listening, special guests, and a few more surprises, "Do Cool S#!T with your friends" is a result of 10 years in the industry and multiple musicians being quarantined together.

On Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 tune in for the Joy Ruckus Club, a COVID-era Asian American virtual festival organized by Red Kloud Society, a Koreatown, L.A.-based record label founded by Kublai Kwon in 2015 This curated a lineup of specifically progressive-minded Asian American artists are performing in support of the Black Lives Matter and raising money for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. For more information, visit the Joy Ruckus Club event site at www.joyruckusclub.com/

MONDAY - JULY 27 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Jon Byrd

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Caroline Jones

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Cat Clyde

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Marty O'Reilly

TUESDAY - JULY 28- Bandsintown DISCOVERY

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT more

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Lindsey Lomis

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT A.O. Gerber

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Thin Lear

WEDNESDAY - JULY 29- Bandsintown FUSION

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET/11 AM PT thru 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

WEDNESDAY - July 29 - OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Grace Pettis

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Alicia Viani

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Hamish Anderson

THURSDAY - JULY 30 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET/11 AM PT thru 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

Dangerbird Records Showcase



Octopus x Space Yacht

Live on live.bandsintown.com

Every Thursday Octopus Recordings & Space Yacht delve into their underground network to celebrate the forefront of Techno & House artists dropping red-hot sessions.

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Juhuen

FRIDAY - JULY 31- Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT nodisco.

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TBA

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Jenny March

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA

Friday - July 31 OUTSKIRTS REWIND

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Lyn Koonce

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Raye Zaragoza

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Charley Crockett

Saturday August 1 & Sunday August 2 - Joy Ruckus Club

Live on live.bandsintown.com

Joy Ruckus Club is a humanitarian two-day concert experience led by Asian American artists in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement! Tune in for performances from over 40 artists all day Saturday and Sunday.

Start time on Saturday: 1:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Start time on Sunday: 11:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

