Super Marine to Release First Single

Super Marine release their debut single 'Decadent Flowers' on the 4th of October 2019. A supercharged power pop-rock anthem, laced with glistening riffs, singalong refrains, energetic percussion and arms aloft choruses that recall to mind the anthemic work of the Foo Fighters, the melodic hooks of Jimmy Eat World and Ash and the rhythmic urgency of The Gaslight Anthem.

Super Marine are a four-piece band from Blackwood, South Wales. Their music incorporates gutsy guitar-driven melody lines infused with classic vocal hooks. In the spring of 2019 they started working with notable music producer Rich Jackson (Pretty Vicious, Future of the Left, SFA) and will be releasing their first single 'Decadent Flowers' on Friday 4th October 2019.

Currently working with the Forté Project this ambitious young band are cutting their teeth in the studio perfecting their sound, and playing a run of shows this autumn including a hometown single launch at the Blackwood Miners' Institute on the 5th of October and a slot at Swn festival in Cardiff on the 19th of October that will prove they are a coming force in Welsh music.

Super Marine say: "We're extremely happy with how this track turned out and can't wait for people to hear it. Working with Rich Jackson was fantastic, he really helped us bring this song to life. We're excited to get out there and play this track at our upcoming shows."

TOUR DATES

10 Feet Tall, Cardiff - 26th September

Cwmaman Festival - 29th September

Blackwood Miners' Institute (single launch) - 5th October

Hardies Merthyr - 13th October

Swn Festival - 19th October

Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff - 27th October

Hangar 18 - Swansea - 8th November

McCann's Newport - 22nd November

The Patriot, Crumlin - 29th November





