Sunmi Releases Equal X Spotify Singles Track 'Oh Sorry Ya' in Celebration of International Women's Day

K-pop megastar SUMNI has partnered with Spotify to share her first new single of 2022, "Oh Sorry Ya." The single comes as part of Spotify's EQUAL initiative, which was instilled as a measure to uplift women in the music industry.

SUNMI is the Asian representative of the new series of Spotify Singles to be released in celebration of Spotify's EQUAL initiative this year, and as part of their celebration of International Women's Day on March 8. This is also SUNMI's first track created with a team composed solely of women, including a female team of producers from England, LYRE.

"Oh Sorry Ya" catches the ears of listeners with a heavy, yet rhythmic baseline from the beginning. 'Oh Sorry Ya,' as an extension of 'Borderline' that talks about her story from deep inside her heart, deals with the conflict between the Old SUNMI and the New SUNMI. SUNMI's vocals play a variation as if the Old SUNMI and the New SUNMI have a conversation with each other, which presents many different sides of K-Pop Queen SUNMI at the same time. Unlike the serious story in the lyrics, "Oh Sorry Ya" introduces SUNMI-Pop characteristics with the danceable retro-vibe that you can get lost into.

EQUAL is Spotify's global evergreen program, promoting gender equality and diversity in the global audio industry. EQUAL leverages the power of Spotify on platform and in culture, increasing representation of women with a mixture of Spotify's best-in-class editorial and marketing abilities. Each month, a new class of EQUAL artists is celebrated and supported by their local and global teams, within the EQUAL ecosystem and beyond. The EQUAL playlist 'Created by Women' - which will include SUNMI's new track - features songs that are fully written, produced, and performed by women.

SUNMI debuted in the music industry as a member of girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 and received a lot of love as a national girl group with mega hits such as "Tell Me" and "Nobody." In 2014, she stood out as a solo artist when she released her two songs "24 Hours" and "Full Moon." Later, Wonder Girls transformed into a band and released the album "REBOOT" and "Why so lonely," showing new and different sides of themselves. SUNMI particularly received credits for participating not only in writing songs and lyrics but also as a visual director.

SUNMI took a huge step forward as a solo musician when she released her first single "Gashina" after joining Make Us Entertainment (now known as Abyss Company) in 2017. "Gashina," with unique choreography and many different sides of SUNMI, broke the stereotype that she's from an idol group and was remarkably successful while SUNMI craze swept across. Afterwards, whenever she released her songs such as "Heroine" (2018), "Siren" (2018), "Noir" (2019), "Lalalay" (2019), "pporappippam" (2020), "Tail" (2021), and "You can't sit with us" (2021), SUNMI succeeded in making them mega hits and has been the one and only unrivaled K-pop female solo artist.

Starting off with the mini-album WARNING, released in 2018, SUNMI participated in the album work and stood out as a producer. As she released her third mini-album 1/6 (One Sixth) in 2021, she variously and freely expressed her own music style and broaden her musical spectrum even further.

Moreover, SUNMI has continuously collaborated in diverse ways; she released "Too young to die (Prod. FRANTS)" at Mnet show Street Woman Fighter, which brought K-Dance sensation, and worked together to create a new mix of "Shivers" with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

SUNMI has also proved herself an extraordinary artist in performance as she successfully held her first solo world tour, '2019 SUNMI THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [WARNING].' All the tickets for her first world tour, which took place in 19 regions around the world, including Asia, North/South America, and Europe, were sold out.

SUNMI held 'SUNMI THE 1ST ONLINE CONCERT [GOOD GIRL GONE MAD]' in 2021 and presented sensuous experiences to her fans around the world with unique performances combined with XR technology.

Listen to the new single here: