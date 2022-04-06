Sunflower Bean Shares New Single 'I Don't Have Control Sometimes'

New York trio Sunflower Bean-vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/they)-are gearing up to release their long-awaited new album, Headful of Sugar, next month.

Following the previously released "Who Put You Up To This?," "Baby Don't Cry" and "Roll The Dice" is "I Don't Have Control Sometimes," out today. On the track Cumming revels in a period of recklessness and instability that brought her to the breaking point that made this new album such a force.

But there's no darkness to mine here "I Don't Have Control Sometimes" is a jangly, bright pop song reminiscent of The Cure, confident in its refusal to be apologetic. "I don't care what tomorrow thinks/ Today I'm totally mine," Cumming sings, her scintillating vocals communicating a witticism and self-awareness that swallows any suffering beneath.

"I've always thought that my reckless side was both a gift and a curse, leading me to my best choices on stage but my worst choices in life," explains Cumming. "I don't have control sometimes is the admission, acceptance, and almost celebration of the parts of yourself that are impulsive or maybe even insane."

Listen to the track and watch the Charlotte Ercoli-directed video below.

Sunflower Bean are known for their singular live performances, which has seen them perform at major festivals like Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, and tour with the likes of Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, The Pixies, The Kills, DIIV, Courtney Barnett, and Wolf Alice, and even open for Bernie Sanders during his primary campaign rallies.

Now, the band is gearing up to get back on the road for a massive Spring tour in support of Headful of Sugar. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets here.

Tour Dates

4/06/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux's

4/07/22 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/09/22 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/10/22 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/11/22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

4/30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall +

5/05 - Washington, DC - Union Stage +

5/06 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes +

5/12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall • +

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry +

5/19 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch #

5/20 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge #

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

5/22 - Madison, WI - High Noon #

5/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme #

5/25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop #

5/26 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace #

6/01 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $ %

6/02 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre $ %

6/04 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent $*

6/07 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios $%

6/08 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall $%

6/09 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $%

6/11 - Denver,CO - Bluebird Theatre%

• Mannequin Pussy

$ Palehound

+ Hello Mary

# Jackie Hayes

% - Liily

* - Fake Fruit