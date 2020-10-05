Summerstage Anywhere Presents DUCK DOWN MUSIC 25TH ANNIVERSARY

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is continuing its free digital series SummerStage Anywhere with one-of-a-kind digital arts performances and live stream series with Amazon Music. This series features the expansion of SummerStage Anywhere programming into a digital series on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. Tomorrow's event will feature Duck Down Music's 25th Anniversary with Black Moon, Smif-n-Wessun, O.G.C., Heltah Skeltah & Special Guest Appearances from Statik Selektah, Talib Kweli and KRS-One from (Le) Poisson Rouge in NYC on Amazon Music Twitch channel at 5:00PM ET on https://https://twitch.tv/amazonmusic

A multi-year SummerStage alum, Duck Down Music Inc is a New York City based indie record label, founded by Drew "Dru-Ha" Friedman and Kenyatta "Buckshot" Blake in 1995. In Duck Down's 25 year history, the Company has released over 50 albums and sold more than 5 million collective equivalents worldwide. Home of legendary hip hop artists such as Black Moon, Smif-n-Wessun, Heltah Skeltah, Sean Price, and O.G.C making up the Boot Camp Clik, the label has also distributed albums from the likes of Pharoahe Monch, 9th Wonder, KRS-One, B-Real of Cypress Hill, Statik Selektah, Random Axe, Marco Polo, Ruste Juxx, Skyzoo and many more.

On newly announced special guest appearances from Statik Selektah, Talib Kweli and KRS-One, Duck Down Music founder Drew "Dru-Ha" Friedman shares, "In our 25 years, outside of our core artists we've been honored to work some of our personal favorites and hip hop legends. In the case of Kweli, we partnered with him and have distributed several albums for him, and with KRS, he and Buckshot collaborated on a full-length project called 'Survival Skills'. To maintain the relationships and earn their respect and friendship are some of our proudest accomplishments."

The SummerStage Anywhere live stream series with Amazon Music continues weekly on Tuesdays at 5:00PM EST on Amazon Music Twitch Channel through October 13. Missed a recent performance or conversation? You can keep up to date with all SummerStage Anywhere programming on the SummerStage YouTube channel.

