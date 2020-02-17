Summer Walker Releases New Version of 'Body' for R&B Rotation on Amazon Music

Today, just in time for Valentine's Day, singer-songwriter-musician, Summer Walker released a brand-new version of her track "Body" only on Amazon Music. A standout from Summer's smash hit 2019 album, Over It, the new version of "Body" finds Walker fleshing out the album standout, reimagining London on The Track's original production for a full band. The track is featured as part of R&B Rotation, Amazon Music's global playlist that spotlights the best new R&B tracks out each week. Updating every Friday, the playlist offers a deep dive into the best in modern R&B, featuring everyone from exciting new talents like Summer Walker to established stars such as The Weekend.

Summer Walker's critically acclaimed album Over It is available worldwide via LVRN/Interscope. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently handed out a Gold certification for Over It's single "Come Thru" featuring Usher and double Platinum for the album's lead single, "Playing Games." Meanwhile, Walker's breakout smash, "Girls Need Love," from 2018's Last Day of Summer project, is also certified 2x Platinum. Collectively, the 23-year-old singer's catalog has been streamed a whopping 2.5 billion times globally.

Walker successfully wrapped her First and Last Tour in support of Over It in late December. The six-week jaunt kicked off with a trio of sold-out dates in London, followed by a string of sold-out shows across the United States. The artist recently won her first Soul Train Music Award (for Best New Artist) and has been confirmed to perform at Coachella 2020 in April.

Amazon Music listeners can find Summer Walker's reimagined version of "Body" on Amazon Music's new playlist R&B Rotation, the home for R&B in heavy rotation. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the new song by Summer Walker" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

