Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor & More Join Sol Blume Festival

After a two-year hiatus, Sol Blume, Sacramento's largest festival dedicated to R&B and soul music, is back as it expands to two days on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. GA and VIP tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT this Monday, January 31 here.

Considered one of the country's top emerging music festivals since its inception in 2018, Sol Blume is known for curating unique lineups featuring today's most sought-after R&B, soul, and hip-hop acts. The 2022 lineup is no different with a combination of award-winning singers, songwriters, emerging stars, and more - many of whom are performing in Sacramento for the first time ever.

Headlining performances on Saturday night feature a pair of internationally acclaimed singer-songwriters with Jorja Smith and PartyNextDoor, followed by headlining performances from two powerful female songstresses Jhené Aiko and Summer Walker who will help close out the festival on Sunday night.

The rest of this year's stacked music lineup includes artists like Thundercat, Alina Baraz, Syd, SiR, Lucky Daye, Smino, Blxst, Majid Jordan, and more.

Festival Lineup

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Jorja Smith

PartyNextDoor

Alina Baraz

Majid Jordan

SiR

Lucky Daye

Kiana Ledé

DVSN

Foursheé

Sinéad Harnett

Lauren Jauregui

D Smoke

Buddy

Yeek

Kirby

Tiana Major9

Ojerime

Ilham

Terry Presume

Daisy

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Thundercat

Syd

Blxst

Smino

Tinashe

Victoria Monet

Bino Rideaux

Rexx Life Raj

Tink

Westside Boogie

Joyce Wrice

Jenevieve

María Isabel

Lonr.

Maeta

Loony

Available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, January 31 at SolBlume.com, two-day GA tickets start at just $200, while pricing for weekend VIP passes will kick off at $400. Interested fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon as prices will continue to increase as the event dates draw near.

The springtime outdoor music festival will mark the third year for Sol Blume, although the 2022 edition will soon expand to two days following years of fan feedback and consumer demand.

This year's event will also offer attendees an expanded footprint as the fest relocates to Discovery Park. Located at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers near downtown Sacramento, Discovery Park offers over 300 acres of sprawling outdoor parkland and a new future home for Sol Blume.

"We're excited for the opportunity to continue to bring a carefully curated & unique R&B experience to Sacramento. We took two years off due to the pandemic, which gave us more time to evolve Sol Blume further," said Festival Founder Fornai Kumeh. "We've listened to our Blumers, and this year we are grateful to embrace our new home at Sacramento's historic Discovery Park and expand to a two-day event. Sol Blume 2022 marks year three and the best yet, from the lineup to the venue and overall vibe and experience. We can't wait to Blume in Sacramento this Spring."