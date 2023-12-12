Sum 41 Announce Final Album 'Heaven :x: Hell'

For the final time as a collective, Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 have announced their upcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, expected for release on March 29th, 2024 via Rise Records.

Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet - Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks. The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.

Heaven :x: Hell is available to pre-save and pre-order now at https://sum41.lnk.to/HeavenHell

On the new album, vocalist Deryck Whibley says, “Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I'd like to go out on.' We've made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it's unique to us.”

Alongside the announcement, Sum 41 has released a new single and music video, “Rise Up”. The first offering from the upcoming album's metal-filled Hell side, “Rise Up” opens with a flurry of guitar riffs and pounding drums fit for a mosh pit straight out of the band's early years. “Writing 'Rise Up,' I felt the way I did when I first got signed,” says Deryck. “I felt the pressure and the need to create something great, but I felt so excited at the same time."

Previously, Sum 41 shared “Landmines”, from Heaven :x: Hell's pop-punk Heaven portion. The track, with an anthemic chorus and ground-shaking drunk hits, was released alongside a nostalgic music video. The track gained the attention of notable outlets such as Entertainment Tonight, Consequence, NME, Exclaim!, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, KNOTFEST, and countless others.

Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced their breakup after 27 years of making music together - the news was reported on by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, CNN, Bloomberg, Pitchfork, TODAY, CBS, Billboard, and countless other major news outlets globally. Heaven :x: Hell is aiming for nothing short of greatness, a perfect parting gift from the band to the fans that have supported them endlessly. Deryck spoke about it with GQ, here.

“I love Sum 41, what we've achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits,” Deryck leaves off. “There were so many times we could've broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I'm proud of that. It's the right time to walk away from it. I'm putting all of my energy into what's ahead. This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we've ever done. That's it.”

Looking back at the band's storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

Upcoming Sum 41 Festival Dates

January 12 – San Diego, CA – Music Box* - SOLD OUT

January 13 – Anaheim, CA – iHeartRadio ALTer Ego

March 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring

March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa'l Norte

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival

June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air

June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready

June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock

July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de l'Erdre

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Days

August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie's Harbor Village Agora

August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora

August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze

November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Stadium Arena - SOLD OUT**

*Warmup Show

**Headline Show

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn