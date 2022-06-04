Sub Urban Shares Immersive Debut Album, 'Hive'

Today, dark pop provocateur Sub Urban unleashes his otherworldly, immersive debut album HIVE via Warner Records accompanied by a new video for "Bandit." Listen HERE. Written and produced entirely by Sub Urban, the album is an intricately arranged vaudevillian thriller. Across 10 tracks, he pairs dream-like production with daringly honest revelations about the world and the complexities within himself.

An exceptionally strong body of work from a rare creative visionary, HIVE's multi-layered palette was introduced through four vibrant singles. Sub Urban's expansive mind is on full display on "BANDIT," the album's flamenco-guitar-laden second track with an ominous undertone which will have an official video arriving next week Monday, June 6th.

The HIVE era kicked off last summer with "INFERNO" featuring Bella Poarch. That was closely followed by November's "PARAMOUR," a poignant perspective on lust and shame, featuring AURORA. Sub Urban then teamed with BENEE for April's surreal "UH OH," while "CANDYMAN" arrived in May and set the stage for the album amassing over 25 million video views.

Every single thus far has received the video treatment - and every music video is a cinematic event in its own right for Sub Urban's 5.17 million YouTube subscribers. Furthermore, the singer-songwriter boasts nearly 4 million TikTok followers and more than 1.5 billion total audio streams; averaging over 10 million audio streams per week since last November.

Sub Urban has demanded attention since his Platinum-certified 2019 single "Cradles" hit No. 1 on U.S. alternative radio. Eye-popping numbers are backed by universal praise from such respected publications as Alt Press, Billboard, PAPER, FLAUNT, Genius, MTV, Variety and more. The momentum will only grow stronger with HIVE, which heralds the arrival of an exciting new voice and visual pioneer.

HIVE TRACKLIST:

1. VIRGIL'S MANIA

2. BANDIT

3. PARAMOUR" (feat. AURORA)

4. UH OH (feat. BENEE)

5. DIAMOND

6. WHITEWALL (feat. WHOKILLEDXIX)

7. CANDYMAN

8. INFERNO (feat. Bella Poarch)

9. RABBIT HOLE

10. HEDON

SUB URBAN TOUR DATES WITH AURORA:

6/4: New York, NY (Capital One City Parks Foundation)

6/5: Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

ABOUT SUB URBAN:

Sub Urban is no conformist when it comes to breaking boundaries within alternative pop music. The 22-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer born Daniel Maisonneuve has spent the last few years writing captivating, otherworldly music as a means of processing the turmoil of a tumultuous coming of age. Even on his most beloved songs, he sings about heavy themes-addiction, anxiety, and the lonely weight of existence. But as he finishes the follow-up to his 2020 debut, Thrill Seeker, he's fine-tuned his craft into a fresh and idiosyncratic musical concoction. "My sound has shifted and grown with me over the course of this past year and a half," he says, "but to be honest, I feel like it's what I should have done immediately after 'Cradles.' However, having taken all that time, I'm more certain in my sound than ever before." Sub Urban's first hit, 2019's "Cradles," paved the path for a new generation of alternative. Buoyed by TikTok virality and a stunning music video, the song hit #1 at U.S. alternative radio and has since earned over 500 million views on YouTube. Though Thrill Seeker was mostly made up of songs written before "Cradles," it reinforced Maisonneuve's imaginative worldbuilding; he's only just started to dream of new wrinkles to add to Sub Urban. Even with his grim aesthetic, this new era is fueled by the mania of creation-the exciting energy of ushering in a whole new world.

Photo Credits: Jonathan Weiner