Sub Focus Reveals 'Circular Sound' Audio-Visual Experience

D&B icon Sub Focus is set to premiere his brand-new live show 'Circular Sound' at Printworks London next April.

A complete redesign of his previous live production, the 'Circular Sound' debut promises a stunning and cinematic audio-visual experience on 24th April - taking over one of the capital's best new venues to do so. 'Circular Sound' sees Sub Focus thinking outside the box to conjure up a show like nothing he's done before.

Once home to the largest printing factory in Western Europe, Printworks first opened its doors in January 2017. The original aesthetics, giant machines and printing presses have been preserved to create a stunning, industrial environment for a dynamic array of events.

One of D&B's true pioneers, Sub Focus is best known for his state-of-the-art live shows and diverse back-catalogue, including gold-certified single 'Tidal Wave' and 'Rock It'. A regular at the likes of Creamfields, SW4 and a resident at Amnesia Ibiza, he has twice headlined and sold out Brixton's iconic O2 Academy.

Sub Focus opened the year with his single 'Desire', a collaboration with fellow UK artist Dimension that spent a number of weeks on the BBC Radio 1 A-list and has gone on to pick up over 50 million global streams. His July double-single release of 'Solar System' and 'Siren' saw him receive widespread support and close off his current series of releases. On the gig front, he has spent the summer performing at the likes of Glastonbury (three sets which included Arcadia), Love Saves The Day and Dour Festival. More recently he teamed up with fellow D&B favourite Wilkinson on the infectious 'Illuminate'.





