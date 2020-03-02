Stu Larsen Shares 'Hurricane' From Upcoming Album & Announces North American Tour 　​  ​ 

On April 3, singer-songwriter Stu Larsen will release his most intimate album-to-date, Marigold (via Nettwerk Records). The eleven tracks on Marigold speak to Larsen's external and internal progression, bookended by first single "Whisky & Blankets (A Tu Lado)" and the final cut on the album, "Phone Call From My Lover." In between Marigold and his earlier LP Resolute, Larsen fell in love only to fall into heartbreak and, ultimately, find the inspiration to write straight from the heart. The latest single, "Hurricane" is about the emotional force of love which swept - quickly and unexpectedly - in (and out) of his life.

"I came into her life so unexpectedly and turned everything upside down, she felt things she hadn't felt before and maybe didn't know how to respond, which turned the relationship into such a rollercoaster. 'Hurricane' is a short and punchy song that starts and finishes before you have a chance to settle into it," says Larsen.

Currently, Stu Larsen has no fixed residence...all he owns is a suitcase, a guitar and a couple of cameras. You can find him in his native Australia, in Spain, Japan or South America before he picks up and leaves for his new destination. The Queensland, Australia-born singer, songwriter, and narrator packed up his life in a suitcase and circled the globe on a near twelve-year and five-continent international trip, as chronicled in photography and music.

Stu has now toured the globe numerous times over, cultivating fans with sold-out concerts around the world. As a result, fan favorites like "San Francisco" and "Thirteen Sad Farewells" have earned 100 million+ combined streams across digital platforms. In addition to documenting his travels through photos, Stu has lived numerous adventures, including an emergency appendectomy in Indonesia and being surprised by a jaguar at a party in Mexico City. Last month, Larsen announced his latest globe-trotting adventure that would take him through 11 countries in 31 days. But, with that, he still plans to return to North American this Spring. Full dates below.

Tour Dates:

"11 Countries In 30 Days"

March 1 Toowoomba, Australia @ Empire Theatre

March 4 Tokyo, Japan @ Calls

March 7 Mumbai, India @ Rule34

March 10 Gaborone, Botswana @ The No1 Ladies Coffee House

March 13 Istanbul, Turkey @ Norm Coffee

March 16 Munich, Germany@ Folks! Club

March 19 London, UK @ Nell's

March 22 Montreal, QC, Canada @ Le Ministére

March 25 Atlanta, GA, USA @ Vinyl

March 28 Mexico City, Mexico @ Frëims

March 31 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C.C. Richards

Headline Dates w/Special Guest Ken Yates

May 1 Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse

May 3 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

May 4 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

May 5 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

May 6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

May 8 Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre

May 9 Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester

May 13 Chicago, IL @ Fitzgerald's

May 14 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

May 17 Winnipeg, MB @ Wits End

May 21 Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol

May 22 Edmonton, AB @ The Aviary

May 23 Calgary, AB @ King Eddy

May 25 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

May 27 Seattle, WA @ Substation

May 28 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

May 30 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

May 31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Mint

June 4 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

June 5 Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat

Track List:

We Got Struck By Lightning Hurricane Whiskey & Blankets Wires Crossed Wide Awake & Dreaming Where Have All The Leaves Gone? Je Te Promets Demain My Love My Love Movement & Time The Loudest Voice Phone Call From My Lover





Related Articles View More Music Stories