Stu Larsen Shares 'Hurricane' From Upcoming Album & Announces North American Tour
On April 3, singer-songwriter Stu Larsen will release his most intimate album-to-date, Marigold (via Nettwerk Records). The eleven tracks on Marigold speak to Larsen's external and internal progression, bookended by first single "Whisky & Blankets (A Tu Lado)" and the final cut on the album, "Phone Call From My Lover." In between Marigold and his earlier LP Resolute, Larsen fell in love only to fall into heartbreak and, ultimately, find the inspiration to write straight from the heart. The latest single, "Hurricane" is about the emotional force of love which swept - quickly and unexpectedly - in (and out) of his life.
"I came into her life so unexpectedly and turned everything upside down, she felt things she hadn't felt before and maybe didn't know how to respond, which turned the relationship into such a rollercoaster. 'Hurricane' is a short and punchy song that starts and finishes before you have a chance to settle into it," says Larsen.
Currently, Stu Larsen has no fixed residence...all he owns is a suitcase, a guitar and a couple of cameras. You can find him in his native Australia, in Spain, Japan or South America before he picks up and leaves for his new destination. The Queensland, Australia-born singer, songwriter, and narrator packed up his life in a suitcase and circled the globe on a near twelve-year and five-continent international trip, as chronicled in photography and music.
Stu has now toured the globe numerous times over, cultivating fans with sold-out concerts around the world. As a result, fan favorites like "San Francisco" and "Thirteen Sad Farewells" have earned 100 million+ combined streams across digital platforms. In addition to documenting his travels through photos, Stu has lived numerous adventures, including an emergency appendectomy in Indonesia and being surprised by a jaguar at a party in Mexico City. Last month, Larsen announced his latest globe-trotting adventure that would take him through 11 countries in 31 days. But, with that, he still plans to return to North American this Spring. Full dates below.
Tour Dates:
"11 Countries In 30 Days"
March 1 Toowoomba, Australia @ Empire Theatre
March 4 Tokyo, Japan @ Calls
March 7 Mumbai, India @ Rule34
March 10 Gaborone, Botswana @ The No1 Ladies Coffee House
March 13 Istanbul, Turkey @ Norm Coffee
March 16 Munich, Germany@ Folks! Club
March 19 London, UK @ Nell's
March 22 Montreal, QC, Canada @ Le Ministére
March 25 Atlanta, GA, USA @ Vinyl
March 28 Mexico City, Mexico @ Frëims
March 31 Buenos Aires, Argentina @ C.C. Richards
Headline Dates w/Special Guest Ken Yates
May 1 Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse
May 3 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
May 4 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
May 5 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
May 6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose
May 8 Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre
May 9 Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester
May 13 Chicago, IL @ Fitzgerald's
May 14 Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
May 17 Winnipeg, MB @ Wits End
May 21 Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol
May 22 Edmonton, AB @ The Aviary
May 23 Calgary, AB @ King Eddy
May 25 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
May 27 Seattle, WA @ Substation
May 28 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
May 30 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
May 31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Mint
June 4 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
June 5 Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat
Track List:
- We Got Struck By Lightning
- Hurricane
- Whiskey & Blankets
- Wires Crossed
- Wide Awake & Dreaming
- Where Have All The Leaves Gone?
- Je Te Promets Demain
- My Love My Love
- Movement & Time
- The Loudest Voice
- Phone Call From My Lover