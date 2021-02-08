'Streets' Set to Become Latest Hit from Doja Cat

Propelled by a new TikTok challenge, 2019 album track 'Streets' is poised to become Doja Cat's latest smash hit.



Initially released as part of the platinum-selling pop sensation's sophomore album Hot Pink, 'Streets' has been given a new lease of life by the TikTok 'Silhouette Challenge'. With Doja herself taking part alongside celebs such as Lizzo, Cardi B, Chloe Bailey and Tiffany Haddish. An edit of the track being used in roughly 120,000 TikTok videos and videos using the #silhouette hashtag have earned more than 410 million views.



'Streets' has since surged to #12 in the UK Official Charts, entered the US Billboard 'Hot 100' and been playlisted by the likes of BBC Radio 1; making it Doja's third track currently on their coveted playlist. The track is currently sitting at over 98 million Spotify streams while a captivating 'VEVO Lift' live performance of the track has 19 million YouTube hits.



It follows the similarly explosive 'Say So', a single that peaked at #2 on OCC, became platinum-certified in the UK with 933k sales and was playlisted by A-list stations such as BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra, Capital FM and Kiss FM. Doja became the first female R&B/hip-hop act to achieve this in the modern era.



Starting out in 2013, the LA native began organically cultivating an online fanbase, posting her first track on Facebook and eventually building a large following via her Soundcloud page. This digital fan-base helped Doja reach the masses, capturing the internet's attention with every release. Fast forward seven years and she now has billions of global streams whilst being named one of the '100 Women Revolutionizing Pop' by PAPER Magazine.



Already one of the defining pop acts of recent years, 'Streets' is the latest in a long line of celebrated hits for Doja Cat.

Hear "Streets" here: