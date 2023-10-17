Straight No Chaser Announces 'Stocking Stuffer' Holiday EP

A cappella group Straight No Chaser, whose fall tour has become a holiday tradition for families around the country, announced “Stocking Stuffer” today – an EP with their newest holiday repertoire out November 3. “Stocking Stuffer” is available for pre-save at all DSPs starting today here, and will be available for sale on Straight No Chaser’s “Sleighin’ It Tour” starting this Friday.

“Stocking Stuffer” includes “Happiest Christmas Tree,” a Nat King Cole cover; a new arrangement of “The Little Drummer Boy;” a cover of Harry Connick Jr.’s “I Pray On Christmas” and several originals including “Christmas Like,” Straight No Chaser’s hilarious take on Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like.” A full tracklist is below.

This week, Straight No Chaser headed out on their “Sleighin’ It Tour,” their annual three month long fall tour, running through New Year’s Eve. Over the last fifteen years, the tour has become a holiday tradition for families around the US, and at the conclusion of 2022 ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar’s “Live 75” list of tours. A full itinerary is included below.

“We are blessed to get to celebrate with people across the country 60 times over the holiday season,” says Straight No Chaser member Steve Morgan. “Performing our show where we see people run the gamut of emotions from laughter to tears and seeing families come together to savor the season is a fantastic gift for us each night!”

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.

Straight No Chaser “SLEIGHIN’ IT TOUR” Dates

*denotes matinee and evening shows

October

20 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center

21 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater

24 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater

25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center

26 – Modesto, CA – The Gallo Center

27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center

28 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

29 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Cultural Center

November

1 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Colonial Theater

2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

3 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre

4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre*

5 – Fort Collins, CO – The Lincoln Center*

7 – Tulsa, OK – Chapman Music Hall

8 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium

9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

11 – Springfield, IL - Sangamon Auditorium

12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

14 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall

15 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

16 – Auburn, AL – Gogue Performing Arts Center

17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

18 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

19 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

26 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

28 – Dayton, OH – Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

29 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

30 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theatre

December

1 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

2 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

9 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts*

10 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre*

12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Theater

13 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium

14 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

15 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

17 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

19 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theater

20 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre*

27 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theater

28 – El Cajon, CA – Sycuan Casino

29 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center

30 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

31 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theater