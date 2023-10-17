Straight No Chaser Announces 'Stocking Stuffer' Holiday EP

The EP features their newest holiday repertoire out November 3.
A cappella group Straight No Chaser, whose fall tour has become a holiday tradition for families around the country, announced “Stocking Stuffer” today – an EP with their newest holiday repertoire out November 3. “Stocking Stuffer” is available for pre-save at all DSPs starting today here, and will be available for sale on Straight No Chaser’s “Sleighin’ It Tour” starting this Friday.
“Stocking Stuffer” includes “Happiest Christmas Tree,” a Nat King Cole cover; a new arrangement of “The Little Drummer Boy;” a cover of Harry Connick Jr.’s “I Pray On Christmas” and several originals including “Christmas Like,” Straight No Chaser’s hilarious take on Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like.” A full tracklist is below.
This week, Straight No Chaser headed out on their “Sleighin’ It Tour,” their annual three month long fall tour, running through New Year’s Eve. Over the last fifteen years, the tour has become a holiday tradition for families around the US, and at the conclusion of 2022 ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar’s “Live 75” list of tours. A full itinerary is included below.
“We are blessed to get to celebrate with people across the country 60 times over the holiday season,” says Straight No Chaser member Steve Morgan. “Performing our show where we see people run the gamut of emotions from laughter to tears and seeing families come together to savor the season is a fantastic gift for us each night!”
Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2022, the group performed in more than 60 cities across the US with multiple sold out shows, including their 26th consecutive sell-out in Indianapolis.
*denotes matinee and evening shows
October
20 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center
21 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater
24 – Medford, OR – Craterian Theater
25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center
26 – Modesto, CA – The Gallo Center
27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Smith Center
28 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
29 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Cultural Center
November
1 – Idaho Falls, ID – The Colonial Theater
2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
3 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre
4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre*
5 – Fort Collins, CO – The Lincoln Center*
7 – Tulsa, OK – Chapman Music Hall
8 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium
9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
10 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland
11 – Springfield, IL - Sangamon Auditorium
12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
14 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall
15 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
16 – Auburn, AL – Gogue Performing Arts Center
17 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
18 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
19 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
24 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center
25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
26 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
28 – Dayton, OH – Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
29 – Athens, OH – Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
30 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theatre
December
1 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
2 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
3 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
7 – Oxon Hill, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
8 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
9 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts*
10 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre*
12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Theater
13 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium
14 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
15 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
16 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
17 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
19 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theater
20 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
21 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
23 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre*
27 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Kavli Theater
28 – El Cajon, CA – Sycuan Casino
29 – Cerritos, CA – Cerritos Center
30 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater
31 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theater
