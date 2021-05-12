Straight No Chaser Announces 2021 Fall Tour

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will finally hit the road in-person this year after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic. "Back In The High Life," kicking off October 22nd at Minnesota's Mystic Showroom, winds its way through the US and concludes on New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ, at the Mesa Arts Center.

The group, who will perform four livestream shows this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday live from Maryland's MGM National Harbor, plans to offer livestream ticket holders special access to a ticket pre-sale to the fall shows on Monday, May 17th, followed by their traditional fan pre-sale. The general public on-sale date for tickets to "Back in the High Life" is on Friday, May 21st at 10 AM local time. For more information on ticket sale details, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour.

Tickets are still available to this weekend's livestream shows, dubbed "Virtual Insanity." To snag a last-minute ticket and qualify for the first offering of the fall tour tickets, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement," said group member Steve Morgan. "We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

To celebrate their return to the road, this Friday, Straight No Chaser will reveal their take on "Leave The Door Open," the smash hit by Silk Sonic, aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. To pre-save the song, click here.

"Back in the High Life" will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform that song in-person plus tracks from last year's album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites, with a setlist changing each night. Straight No Chaser will release a deluxe edition of Social Christmasing later this fall. More details will be released soon.

Looking ahead to the holidays, the nine group members have compiled their favorite cocktail and food concoctions in Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press). Sound Bites is due out November 2, but it is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and Straight No Chaser's site.