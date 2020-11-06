Story Of The Year Wraps Up Ghost Signal Livestream Series With Performance of PAGE AVENUE Album

Fans can still purchase tickets ahead of the stream at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET.

St. Louis rockers Story Of The Year are wrapping up their Ghost Signal livestream series tonight with a massive performance of the band's Platinum album Page Avenue in full. Fans can still purchase tickets ahead of the stream at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET. In addition to tonight's show, fans can check out the past streams of In The Wake of Determination and The Black Swan while also purchasing exclusive bundles today at http://ghostsignal.co.

"We are going above and beyond to make our livestream an incredible experience for our fans. We didn't want to stand on a stage in a sad empty venue and point a couple static go-pros at us. Instead, we spared no expense in building an elaborate 'bunker' full of state of the art lights and production, including a 40-foot video wall. It's over the top awesome, and honestly cooler than anything we've done live!" shares Guitarist and visual content specialist Ryan Phillps. "Additionally, we've hired an uber creative team of professional camera operators & directors to capture the action in a compelling way. We're aiming to set the benchmark of what a livestream can be and we're going to have all of the fun you've come to expect at a Story of the Year show! Don't miss this s!"

Vocalist Dan Marsala continued, saying "Live music is a huge part of all of our lives, whether it is playing shows or going to shows, we all have a huge void in our lives right now. This is our way to try and stay connected and give a unique experience to the fans who share the same love for our music as we do. We're playing our first three albums in their entirety. Many of these songs have never been played live before and maybe never will again! Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime crazy event!"

Page Avenue marked Story of the Year's major label debut in 2003. Featuring iconic singles like "Until The Day I Die" and "Anthem of Our Dying Day", this album was produced by John Feldmann. Released in 2005, In The Wake of Determination debuted at Number 19 on the Billboard 200 while The Black Swan marked the return of Feldmann to the band's recording process and debuted at Number 18 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2008.

Story of the Year is Dan Marsala: Vocals, Ryan Phillips: Guitars and Computers, Josh Wills: Drums, Adam "The Skull" Russell: Bass and Vocals. They have previously released five studio albums -- Page Avenue, In the Wake of Determination, The Black Swan, The Constant and 10 Years and Counting: An acoustic reimaging of Page Avenue.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You