Story Of The Year Release New Single '2005'

Feb. 15, 2023  

Story Of The Year have shared their newest single and music video "2005", out now via SharpTone Records. Transporting listeners back to the titular year with a nostalgic pop-punk baseline and energetic vocals, "2005" is a call to reminisce on the good times and a reminder to make the most of the experiences you have with those closest to you.

"2005 is a journey into the heart of story of the year", shares vocalist Dan Marsala. "It's a story about youth and falling in love with music. It's a reminder of how far we've come as a band and how lucky I am to still be playing music with my best friends. This song makes me excited for the future of SOTY."

Yesterday, the band announced that they're hitting the road this summer to support Yellowcard and the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue. Story Of The Year is on select dates alongside Mayday Parade and This Wild Life, making stops in Baltimore, New York City, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and more. Tickets are available February 17 at 10am local time.

Story Of The Year are also hosting a sold-out hometown release show for their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, taking place on March 11 at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO. For more details and tickets to all shows, visit http://www.storyoftheyear.net/tour

Tear Me To Pieces is set for a release on March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways. The new album features previously released singles "Real Life," "Tear Me To Pieces," "Take The Ride," and "War."

"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.

The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).

They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.

Upcoming Tour Dates

March 11 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
June 16 - Kansas City, KS - Phase Fest*
July 5 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^
July 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^
July 8 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17^
July 9 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway^
July 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ Mann^
July 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^
July 13 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^
July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^
July 16 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island^
July 18 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater^
July 20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater^
July 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^
July 23 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center^
July 25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^

*Festival Appearance
^With Yellowcard



