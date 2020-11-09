Sting to Release New Album 'Duets' March 19th 2021

Also available in a vinyl LP edition.

Due to unforeseen pandemic-related manufacturing delays, the release date of Sting's forthcoming album, Duets has been postponed to March 19, 2021. Also available in a vinyl LP edition, fans can still pre-order this special collection now - which includes liner notes by Sting - at: https://sting.lnk.to/Duets. A limited edition with autographed cover art is available for pre-order as well at the official store within the pre-sale link above.

Featuring the brand new collaboration with Italian icon, Zucchero entitled "September," which will be released digitally worldwide on November 27, Duets also includes "Desert Rose" with Rai music singer Cheb Mami, "It's Probably Me" with Eric Clapton, 44/876 with Shaggy, among some of Sting's other most beloved duets with artists such as Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Annie Lennox, Charles Aznavour, Mylène Farmer, Melody Gardot, Gashi and more. The full tracklisting can be found below.

Duets was Executive Produced and A&R'd by Guénaël "GG" Geay & Martin Kierszenbaum with all songs mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering, Los Angeles, United States.

Sting is managed by the Cherrytree Music Company.

