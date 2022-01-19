Sticky Fingers Drop New Single 'Lekkerboy'

The new single "Lekkerboy" is the title track off of their upcoming and highly anticipated album (formerly titled We Can Make The World Glow). Paddy Cornwall shares the story behind the single, recalling...

"AYYOP how we doing? Paddy here and I'll cut right to the chase ... I guess we kinda said the albums gonna be called We Can Make the World Glow ... but yeah, we changed our mind. Here to tell ya the album is now called LEKKERBOY. "

"Lekkerboy" is the fifth track to be released off of the upcoming album and rings true to the band's loved sound of effortless vocals, mellow melodies and an overall laid-back atmosphere. Touching on addiction, it's another personal look into the lives of five Aussie lads.

Listen to the new single here: