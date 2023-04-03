Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)

Freestyle and Dance iCon Stevie B has just released hit newest single "Take It All Back" featuring multi-platinum recording artist Pitbull remixed by DJ Sama.

A new era of dance music was born when Miami native Stevie B's first independently released single "Party Your Body" hit South Florida's glittering club scene in 1987. After years spent paying his dues doing everything from mowing lawns to washing cars, Stevie B's skills as a writer, producer and performer thrust him into the pop spotlight. "Party Your Body" worked it's way across America, eventually selling over 200,000 copies, an amazing achievement for an independently released single. This success paved the way for Stevie's debut album "Party Your Body." The album gave birth to two more hit singles, "Dreaming of Love" and "Spring Love", which propelled the album to RIAA Platinum status.

In 1989, Stevie B's sophomore effort "In My Eyes" showed him growing as an artist, as the album took on a much more sophisticated flavor. In addition to his trademark dance songs, the album also featured smooth and soulful ballads and giddy pop tunes. "I Wanna Be The One" solidified Stevie's crossover into the pop market as the song rose into the Billboard Top 40. However, it was the power ballad "Love Me For Life" that took Stevie all the way into the Top 10 and made him the artist with the highest debuting song in the history of R&R magazine. Like it's predecessor, "In My Eyes" went onto RIAA Platinum status, setting the stage for Stevie B to become a household name worldwide.

Though the record debuted in the Top 10, "Love & Emotion" was released in 1990 to little fanfare. In fact, it was largely ignored until radio stations began getting barraged with requests for "that song about the postman." That song of course was "Because I Love You" (The Postman Song) and it would be a highlight and pinnacle for Stevie B taking the Number One spot on Billboard, and remaining there four consecutive weeks. "Love & Emotion" also garnered RIAA Platinum status. Stevie B's career has been a whirlwind of success, with three RIAA Platinum albums containing a total of thirteen Top 40 dance and/or pop singles and one Classic #1 Hit. From heart-stopping ballads to hip-shaking dance songs, Stevie B does it all, and his new hit single "Take It All Back" will surely put him back on the charts as it is going to be burning up the radio airwaves and clubs all around the world.

Freestylin With Stevie B Podcast Hosted by DJ Sama Fridays at 7 PM ET

