Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)

Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)

A new era of dance music was born when Miami native Stevie B's first independently released single "Party Your Body" hit South Florida's glittering club scene in 1987.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Freestyle and Dance iCon Stevie B has just released hit newest single "Take It All Back" featuring multi-platinum recording artist Pitbull remixed by DJ Sama.

A new era of dance music was born when Miami native Stevie B's first independently released single "Party Your Body" hit South Florida's glittering club scene in 1987. After years spent paying his dues doing everything from mowing lawns to washing cars, Stevie B's skills as a writer, producer and performer thrust him into the pop spotlight. "Party Your Body" worked it's way across America, eventually selling over 200,000 copies, an amazing achievement for an independently released single. This success paved the way for Stevie's debut album "Party Your Body." The album gave birth to two more hit singles, "Dreaming of Love" and "Spring Love", which propelled the album to RIAA Platinum status.

In 1989, Stevie B's sophomore effort "In My Eyes" showed him growing as an artist, as the album took on a much more sophisticated flavor. In addition to his trademark dance songs, the album also featured smooth and soulful ballads and giddy pop tunes. "I Wanna Be The One" solidified Stevie's crossover into the pop market as the song rose into the Billboard Top 40. However, it was the power ballad "Love Me For Life" that took Stevie all the way into the Top 10 and made him the artist with the highest debuting song in the history of R&R magazine. Like it's predecessor, "In My Eyes" went onto RIAA Platinum status, setting the stage for Stevie B to become a household name worldwide.

Though the record debuted in the Top 10, "Love & Emotion" was released in 1990 to little fanfare. In fact, it was largely ignored until radio stations began getting barraged with requests for "that song about the postman." That song of course was "Because I Love You" (The Postman Song) and it would be a highlight and pinnacle for Stevie B taking the Number One spot on Billboard, and remaining there four consecutive weeks. "Love & Emotion" also garnered RIAA Platinum status. Stevie B's career has been a whirlwind of success, with three RIAA Platinum albums containing a total of thirteen Top 40 dance and/or pop singles and one Classic #1 Hit. From heart-stopping ballads to hip-shaking dance songs, Stevie B does it all, and his new hit single "Take It All Back" will surely put him back on the charts as it is going to be burning up the radio airwaves and clubs all around the world.

Watch the "Take It All Back" (DJ Sama Remix) lyric video produced by Tolga Katas here:

Don't Miss the Freestylin With Stevie B Podcast Hosted by DJ Sama Fridays at 7 PM ET at https://www.facebook.com/steviebmusic and https://www.facebook.com/steviebent

Official Website:

https://www.steviebmusic.com



Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single Photo
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single
The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Katrina Weidman Releases Debut Solo Track Suffer Me Photo
Katrina Weidman Releases Debut Solo Track 'Suffer Me'
Weidman went on to co-host A & E’s doc series, “Paranormal State”, ‘Real Fear: The Truth Behind The Movies”, “Paranormal Lockdown” with Nick Groff, and more recently seen with Jack Osborne on “Portals to Hell' (Discovery Channel), where Jack and Katrina teamed up to investigate the world’s most sinister and haunted locations.  
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Unveil New Single Wasting Time Photo
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Unveil New Single 'Wasting Time'
Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER have released a new single titled “Wasting Time.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates! Watch the new music video now!
DEMOB HAPPY Share Run Baby Run From New Album Divine Machines Photo
DEMOB HAPPY Share 'Run Baby Run' From New Album 'Divine Machines'
The cornerstone influences - a sprinkle of Queens of the Stone Age swagger; a splash of glam; a Lennon-like knack for melody - remain present, but utilised in ways that rely wholly on Matthew Marcantonio, Adam Godfrey and Thomas Armstrong’s specific magic as a unit: one that values a “janky guitar solo.”

More Hot Stories For You


Jazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz AwardJazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz Award
April 3, 2023

The John Stites Jazz Artist Organization (JSJAO) announces the opening of the 2023 John Stites Jazz Award (JSJA) application process. Awards range in value from $5,000 to $25,000 and are given in 2 categories: 1.) artistic development and 2.) jazz events. The selection criteria and online application can be accessed at JohnStitesJazzAwards.org.  
Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)
April 3, 2023

Freestyle and Dance iCon Stevie B has just released hit newest single 'Take It All Back' featuring multi-platinum recording artist Pitbull remixed by DJ Sama.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Tops iTunes Blues Charts With Debut Album 'Death Roll Blues'The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Tops iTunes Blues Charts With Debut Album 'Death Roll Blues'
March 31, 2023

The 'Queen of Horror Blues' released her first full-length album on March 31st, 2023. The UK-based artist blends slide blues guitars with horror-inspired lyrics and visuals. The album debuted at #1 on the US and UK iTunes Blues Albums Charts.
Friendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk SongsFriendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk Songs
March 31, 2023

Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just released his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies).
Desarae Dee Releases New Single, 'Chilly Timing'Desarae Dee Releases New Single, 'Chilly Timing'
March 30, 2023

Desarae Dee gives 'ice-cold feels' with her new single, 'Chilly Timing.'
share