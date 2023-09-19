Steven Wilson Releases New Single 'What Life Brings'

“What Life Brings” heralds Wilson’s groundbreaking seventh solo album, THE HARMONY CODEX, arriving on Friday, September 29.

Sep. 19, 2023

Steven Wilson Releases New Single 'What Life Brings'

6x GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician/songwriter/producer Steven Wilson has shared his latest single, “What Life Brings,” available everywhere now. Steeped in sundazed, autumnal acoustics, the timeless progressive pop song is accompanied by an official music video directed by acclaimed filmmaker Charlie Di Placido (Jungle, Everything But The Girl), premiering today on YouTube.

“What Life Brings” heralds Wilson’s groundbreaking seventh solo album, THE HARMONY CODEX, arriving via his own Spinefarm Records in a wide range of formats – including CD, 2LP, Blu-ray, digital download – on Friday, September 29. Pre-orders are available now.

Written, performed, and produced by Steven Wilson, THE HARMONY CODEX also includes such recently released tracks as “Impossible Tightrope,” “Rock Bottom” (featuring Ninet Tayeb), and the hypnotic first single, “Economies of Scale,” all available now alongside official music videos streaming via YouTube.

THE HARMONY CODEX sees Steven Wilson creating a vivid tapestry of memory and reflection, weaving mesmerizing sonics and expansive songcraft into something entirely unique, a record that exists outside of the notion of genre.

Working alone in a studio tucked inside the garage of a North London townhouse, Wilson pieced together the album’s 10 tracks with remote assistance from an array of friends and fellow artists, from longtime studio partners Ninet Tayeb, Craig Blundell, and Adam Holzman to first-time collaborators including Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto) and Sam Fogarino (Interpol). Each was invited to add their own individual stamp to the recording, the snares, strings, and sampled sounds sent down the wires giving rhythm and color to Wilson’s already elaborate musical vision.

THE HARMONY CODEX will also be available as a deluxe 3-disc limited edition featuring an exclusive hardback book. Currently sold out, the expanded release adds HARMONIC DISTORTION, a 77-minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop.

The set also includes a deluxe version of THE HARMONY CODEX Blu-ray featuring Hi-Res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes, two videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full album in Hi-Res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos.

The limited edition set further includes an exclusive 100-page hardback book, designed by longtime visual collaborator Carl Glover and featuring stunning work from acclaimed artist Hajo Mueller meticulously created in close collaboration with Wilson during the making of the album.

Photo Credit: Hajo Mueller



