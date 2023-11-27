Steven Wilson Joins Forces With Manic Street Preachers for New 'Economies of Scale' Remix

6x GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician/songwriter/producer Steven Wilson has joined forces with Manic Street Preachers for a new spin on the acclaimed single, “Economies of Scale,” available everywhere now.

One of the undisputed highlights of Wilson’s groundbreaking seventh solo album, THE HARMONY CODEX, the track was completely reimagined by the legendary Welsh rock band at their South Wales studio earlier this year, twisting the original version’s fragile electronic soul into something claustrophobic, gothic, and intense.

“When I first heard ‘Economies of Scale’ I found myself transported back to 1984,” says Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield, “when Sean (Moore, Manic Street Preachers drummer) came back from Germany where he’d been on tour with the Celynen Colliery Brass Band. He had a bootleg copy of SYNCHRONICITY by The Police. We couldn't stop playing it, especially tracks like ‘Walking in Your Footsteps’ and ‘Murder by Numbers.’

There was something about the bareness of the vocals, the steely percussion, and slight detachment that reminded us of that era of The Police, along with Stewart Copeland's solo work on the Rumble Fish soundtrack. With those things in mind, we had quickly found a direction and collectively connected with the track. Once we got in the studio, (Manic Street Preachers bassist, Nicky) Wire immediately sought to push the second half of the track in more of a Holy Bible direction.”

THE HARMONY CODEX is available now via Wilson’s own Spinefarm Records in a wide range of formats including CD, 2LP, Blu-ray, and digital download. Written, performed, and produced by Wilson, the album – which made a top 5 debut on the UK’s Official Album Chart upon its late September release – includes such extraordinary tracks as “Beautiful Scarecrow,” “What Life Brings,” “Impossible Tightrope,” “Rock Bottom” (featuring Ninet Tayeb), and the hypnotic first single, “Economies of Scale,” all available now alongside official music videos streaming via YouTube.