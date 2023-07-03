Steve Conte (New York Dolls, Michael Monroe) Releases 'Fourth of July'

New York City guitarist, singer and songwriter Steve Conte has released a new single, co-written with Andy Partridge (XTC) titled "Fourth of July."

The song also features drummer Prairie Prince ( The Tubes & Todd Rundgren) who played on XTC’s classic album, 'Skylarking.' On bass is Steve's brother John Conte, with Andrew Hollander on piano.

The track serves as a follow-up to his 2021 acclaimed solo album Bronx Cheer, and offers an early preview of his upcoming new LP due out in 2024 via Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

Long known for his memorable guitar work as a member of New York Dolls, as well as former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe’s band (with whom he still performs), Steve found international fame in recent years via his collaborations with Japanese composer and artist Yoko Kanno on the soundtracks to several hit anime series, including Cowboy Bebop.

Over the years he’s also worked with Peter Wolf, Eric Burdon of The Animals, Willy DeVille, Billy Squier, Willie Nile, Maceo Parker, and even been Paul Simon’s tour rehearsal vocal stand-in.

Conte first met Wicked Cool founder Stevie Van Zandt when the Dolls played Van Zandt’s Underground Garage Festival in 2004. “But my connection with him goes back to Jersey,” he says. “I grew up with his cousins in Matawan [near the Jersey shore], so I had been hearing about his legend for years.”