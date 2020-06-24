Steve Aoki Remixes Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's Japanese Hit 'Ninja Re Bang Bang'

To coincide with the release of the video game "Ninjala" for Nintendo Switch™️, 2x Grammy-nominated Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki provides the game with an official remix of Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's chart-topping Japanese track "Ninja Re Bang Bang." Aoki masterfully flips the track into a heart-racing earworm, transporting listeners directly into the highspeed world of gaming.



"Ninja Re Bang Bang" is an internationally-known hit for kawaii sensation Kyary Pamyu Pamyu. Since it's 2013 release, the song has been synched in television commercials across Japan and in several Hollywood films, including Keanu Reeves-led "John Wick: Parabellum" and the animated musical comedy "SING." The song now enters GungHo Online Entertainment's bubblegum arena brawler video game "Ninjala" via Steve Aoki's action-packed remix. The remix features colorful artwork designed by Steve Nakamura, who has worked on the covers of many of Kyary's works, including the original "Ninja Re Bang Bang." Kyary and Steve's tight handshake, intertwined arms, and powerful gaze expressed in the illustration convey their confidence and comradery as they prepare for battle.



"I released 'Ninja Re Bang Bang' seven years ago, and now, world-renowned DJ Steve Aoki has done a remix! I am thrilled to share my music with everyone around the world via 'Ninjala.' The remix will also air on Ninjala's commercials and cartoon animation, so please look out for it!" - Kyary Pamyu Pamyu



Japanese fans can expect to hear Aoki's remix on a forthcoming "Ninjala" commercial and an ending theme of the "Ninjala" cartoon animation, airing nationwide this month. Gamers around the world should stay tuned for future in-game collaborations to be announced.

