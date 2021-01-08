Steve Aoki Joins K-Pop 'Fav Boyz' A.C.E on 'Gold Star Remix'

Dim Mak bossman Steve Aoki teams up with rising K-pop group A.C.E for their first globally-focused single to begin a breakout year. Aoki blends dark melodies with electro stylings on back-to-back reworks of A.C.E's original "Goblin (Favorite Boys)." Taking the collaboration fully global, Nigerian-American rapper Thutmose drops bars on the track, while driving kicks and riveting synths lay the groundwork for a dance-inducing revamp of the boy band's original anthem that honors traditional Korean folklore.

"From The Chainsmokers to Lil Uzi Vert to BTS, I've had several opportunities to work with artists on the brink throughout my career. A.C.E are stars in the making and I'm so excited that we were able to collab on this. I think everyone will enjoy this song and it has a relatable visual concept - Finding hope after a dark time. I hope this song can be a little ray of light for all of you as we start the new year." - Steve Aoki

"Fav Boyz" is Aoki's latest foray into K-pop, following celebrated collaborations with Monsta X, Kang Daniel and Zico, as well as three separate releases with BTS, including their first international hit "MIC Drop." Aoki was recently seen performing "MIC Drop" with BTS at their record breaking 2020 NYE livestream celebration. On "Fav Boyz," the DJ/producer's iconic electronic sound brilliantly complements A.C.E's captivating anthem. Members of the boy band showcase their English rap skills on an entirely new verse made exclusively for Aoki's rework. As if the track could not get any better, a second remix features a dizzying rap verse from Thutmose, bringing even more diversity and creative genius to the already intoxicating electronic-meets-K-pop track.

Directed by DOT Production, the official music video takes place in a post-apocalyptic dystopia. The helpless and distraught members of A.C.E (WOW, ByeongKwan, Jun, Donghun and Chan) reside in a worn-down garage, living a monotonous existence. Upon hearing Aoki's uplifting beats and Thutmose's infectious rhymes, the group receives the energy and optimism needed to push forward.

"Steve is a legend in his own right and the A.C.E guys are ill, so I was definitely excited to add that Thutmose flavor to this record. I love the bounce of the song and I love the way it makes me feel. Shoutout to everyone involved in this process, from the artists to our teams behind the scenes." - Thutmose

A.C.E is slated for a big year ahead, after claiming the #1 spot on Dazed's end-of-year "40 best K-pop songs of 2020" round up and coming off of recent profiles in Forbes, BuzzFeed, TeenVogue and Billboard. Formed in 2017 under Beats Interactive, the group is revolutionizing K-Pop worldwide. With millions of Spotify streams and features on official playlists such as K-Pop Rising, RADAR Korea, and Korean OSTs, A.C.E distinguishes themselves by fearlessly infusing their sound with everything from electronic music to traditional Korean culture. A.C.E stands for Adventure Calling Emotions, a name the group certainly lives up to through these unapologetic creative risks.

"We've been fans of Steve Aoki for a while and have even told our fans how he was a dream collaborator of ours. Having him put his touch on a song that is really special for us as a group was literally a dream come true. With our new rap sections and music video, we put our all into making sure this remix brought A.C.E to a new level when working with top-collaborators like Steve Aoki and Thutmose." - A.C.E

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded cross-genre discography that includes 7 studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park and Louis Tomlinson amongst others. In 1996, he established Dim Mak out of his college dorm room, a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel brand. It has served as a launch pad for global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to being the home of early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo. As a nightlife impresario, Aoki's legendary Hollywood club night Dim Mak Tuesdays hosted early performances from future superstars such as Kid Cudi, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. In addition, Aoki has pushed his clothing line Dim Mak Collection to new heights, both with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate. Aoki's multi-faceted journey is chronicled through the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In the summer of 2020, Aoki unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, continuing to break down musical and cultural boundaries 'by any means necessary.'

A.C.E is a Korean boy group consisting of 5 members: Donghun, Jun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan. They are under Beat Interactive and debuted on May 23rd, 2017. A.C.E stands for Adventure Calling Emotions, meaning that the group wants to cause emotions that urge people to go on adventures and make their dreams come true.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Thutmose moved to Brooklyn when he was 9. After his Kendrick Lamar "Humble" freestyle went viral, Thutmose followed it up by supporting pop star Billie Eilish on her full sold-out tour. Showcasing his eclectic style and catchy melodies, as well as viral worthy bars, Thutmose found a lane for himself, from dropping his debut mixtape Man on Fire, to being the only independent artist on the Grammy Nominated-Spider Verse Soundtrack. Thutmose has collaborated with Riot Games on their League of Legends projects "True Damage - GIANTS" (with Soyeon from (G)I-dle, Keke Palmer, Becky G and Duckworth) and again on their All-Star 2020 anthem "Run It." He also has collaborations with Tory Lanez, Pink Sweat$, Desiigner, Rema, R3HAB and more.

