Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi, & More Announced for Dim Mak Miami 2020

Continuing a decade-long tradition of Miami Music Week events, Steve Aoki & Dim Mak return to Magic City this month to showcase some of the label's most exciting current acts, as well as beloved extended friends and family. On Thursday, March 19, Aoki will headline a genre-spanning extravaganza at South Beach's Nautilus Pool. Benny Benassi, Riot Ten Presents Abduction (exclusive house set), Cheat Codes, Henry Fong, Tisoki, Max Styler, Party Pupils, Bok Nero, DLMT, and Nostalgix are also locked in to perform. The 21+ pool party kicks off at noon and continues until 11PM. Tickets on sale now (Early Bird Tiers 1 + 2 SOLD OUT)!



This year's event is set to be extra special, as it is the official Miami stop on Aoki's North American Neon Future IV: The Color Of Noise Tour, a reference to both his upcoming album, as well as his critically acclaimed memoir that was released via St. Martin's Press last year. Aoki's set promises an early taste of Neon Future IV alongside beloved fan favorites. Additionally, numerous unannounced artists are scheduled to make appearances during his performance. Over the years, Aoki has brought many eye popping special guests to the Dim Mak Miami stage, including the likes of DJ Diesel (aka Shaq), The Chainsmokers, Yellow Claw, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kayzo, Slushii, Deorro, Cheat Codes, Rich the Kid, Carnage, Afrojack, Waka Flocka Flame, Dada Life, Lil Jon, Desiigner, Borgore, Getter and Laidback Luke...and this year looks to be no different.

DIM MAK MIAMI 2020

Thursday, March 19

12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Tickets

Nautilus Pool

1825 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL

*This Event is 21+*





