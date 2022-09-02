Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stepson Release New Single 'Eraser'

‘Eraser’ is out now on SharpTone Records.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Brisbane-based, five piece high-octane punk/hardcore outfit Stepson return with brand new single, 'Eraser' out now on SharpTone Records.

"Eraser explores the sense of isolation experienced over the last two years & how self-destructive tendencies & vices lead to some of the lowest points of our lives." explains the band

Known for their high energy, honest lyrics and emotive music, Stepson were the first Australian band to be signed to SharpTone Records for the world and since their inception in 2014, Stepson have gone from strength to strength with no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

They have garnered a strong and dedicated following in Australia and have toured with Polaris, In Hearts Wake, I Prevail, While She Sleeps, Counterparts, Stray From The Path, Ocean Grove, Hellions and many more.

Their 2021 debut album, Help Me, Help You was produced, mixed and mastered by Callan Orr of Avalanche Studios (Dream On Dreamer, Young Lions, Hands Like Houses) was praised by fans and critics afar.

Racking up over 6 million catalog streams on Spotify alone, September sees the band head over to Europe and the UK with Polaris, Alpha Wolf and Great American Ghost before returning to Australia in October for a string of headline East Coast Shows supported by Ambleside and Bad/Love.

There isn't a more exciting and innovative hardcore/punk band out of Australia and this is only the beginning.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour with Polaris, Alpha Wolf & Gravemind

Sept 16 - Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Sept 17 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

Sept 18 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Sept 19 - Glasgow, UK @ Garage

Sept 20 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sept 21 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Sept 22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Sept 23 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

Sept 24 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Sept 26 - Köln, Germany @ Essigfabrik

Sept 27 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 0 1 3

Sept 28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Sept 29 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller

Sept 30 - Berlin, Germany @ SO36

Oct 1 - Poznań, Poland @ U Bazyla

Oct 2 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Hirsch

Oct 4 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory

Oct 5 - Wien. Austria @ Flex Halle

Oct 6 - München, Germany @ Backstage

Oct 7 - Lausanne / Lyss, Switzerland @ Kulturfabrik

Oct 8 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Stepson Eraser Tour

(Tickets on sale now at www.stepsonpunk.com)

Oct 21 - Sydney, Australia @ The Lansdowne Hotel (18+)

Oct 22 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid (18+)

Oct 28 - Melbourne, Australia @ The Evelyn Hotel (18+)




