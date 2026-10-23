Stephen Philip Harvey Releases Single from THE PEN IS MIGHTIER Album
The Stephen Philip Harvey Octet's second studio album features seven original compositions and a spiritual arrangement.
'Wade in the Water' is the first single from The Pen is Mightier, the second studio album and fourth release from the Stephen Philip Harvey Octet. The release features seven original compositions inspired by the poems, plays, memoirs, and novels of Black American writers, as well as a notable spiritual. The album marks the tenth release from saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Stephen Philip Harvey. It is out February 5, 2027, on Hidden Cinema Records.
The Stephen Philip Harvey Octet is: Chris Coles, alto saxophone, Stephen Philip Harvey, tenor saxophone, Eric Williams, trumpet, Reggie Watkins, trombone, Dan Bruce, guitar, Theron Brown, piano & keys, Jordan McBride, electric & acoustic bass and Dustin May, drums.
Stephen Philip Harvey Octet Upcoming Tour Dates
'Mythos' Chamber Music America Premiere (2026)
Thursday, October 29, Pittsburgh, PA, City of Asylum
Friday, October 30, Cleveland, OH, Bop Stop
Sunday, November 1, Washington, DC, Blues Alley
'The Pen is Mightier' Album Release Concerts (2027)
Sat, Feb 6, Washington, DC, The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage
Thursday, February 18, Pittsburgh, PA, City of Asylum
Friday, February 19, Cleveland, OH, Bop Stop
Saturday, February 20, Ann Arbor, MI, Kerrytown Concert House
Thursday, February 25, South Bend, IN, Merriman's Playhouse
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