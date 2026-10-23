Stephen Philip Harvey Releases Single from THE PEN IS MIGHTIER Album

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'Wade in the Water' is the first single from The Pen is Mightier, the second studio album and fourth release from the Stephen Philip Harvey Octet. The release features seven original compositions inspired by the poems, plays, memoirs, and novels of Black American writers, as well as a notable spiritual. The album marks the tenth release from saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Stephen Philip Harvey. It is out February 5, 2027, on Hidden Cinema Records.

The Stephen Philip Harvey Octet is: Chris Coles, alto saxophone, Stephen Philip Harvey, tenor saxophone, Eric Williams, trumpet, Reggie Watkins, trombone, Dan Bruce, guitar, Theron Brown, piano & keys, Jordan McBride, electric & acoustic bass and Dustin May, drums.

Stephen Philip Harvey Octet Upcoming Tour Dates

'Mythos' Chamber Music America Premiere (2026)

Thursday, October 29, Pittsburgh, PA, City of Asylum

Friday, October 30, Cleveland, OH, Bop Stop

Sunday, November 1, Washington, DC, Blues Alley

'The Pen is Mightier' Album Release Concerts (2027)

Sat, Feb 6, Washington, DC, The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage

Thursday, February 18, Pittsburgh, PA, City of Asylum

Friday, February 19, Cleveland, OH, Bop Stop

Saturday, February 20, Ann Arbor, MI, Kerrytown Concert House

Thursday, February 25, South Bend, IN, Merriman's Playhouse







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 18 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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