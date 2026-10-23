 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Stephen Philip Harvey Releases Single from THE PEN IS MIGHTIER Album

The Stephen Philip Harvey Octet's second studio album features seven original compositions and a spiritual arrangement.

By:
Stephen Philip Harvey Releases Single from THE PEN IS MIGHTIER Album

'Wade in the Water' is the first single from The Pen is Mightier, the second studio album and fourth release from the Stephen Philip Harvey Octet. The release features seven original compositions inspired by the poems, plays, memoirs, and novels of Black American writers, as well as a notable spiritual. The album marks the tenth release from saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Stephen Philip Harvey. It is out February 5, 2027, on Hidden Cinema Records.

The Stephen Philip Harvey Octet is: Chris Coles, alto saxophone, Stephen Philip Harvey, tenor saxophone, Eric Williams, trumpet, Reggie Watkins, trombone, Dan Bruce, guitar, Theron Brown, piano & keys, Jordan McBride, electric & acoustic bass and Dustin May, drums.

Stephen Philip Harvey Octet Upcoming Tour Dates

'Mythos' Chamber Music America Premiere (2026)

Thursday, October 29, Pittsburgh, PA, City of Asylum

Friday, October 30, Cleveland, OH, Bop Stop

Sunday, November 1, Washington, DC, Blues Alley

'The Pen is Mightier' Album Release Concerts (2027)

Sat, Feb 6, Washington, DC, The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage

Thursday, February 18, Pittsburgh, PA, City of Asylum

Friday, February 19, Cleveland, OH, Bop Stop

Saturday, February 20, Ann Arbor, MI, Kerrytown Concert House

Thursday, February 25, South Bend, IN, Merriman's Playhouse

Stephen Philip Harvey Releases Single from THE PEN IS MIGHTIER Album Image

Stephen Philip Harvey Releases Single from THE PEN IS MIGHTIER Album Image

Recent Articles
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
RAYE to take THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE orchestral show to six countries
10/15/2026
Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan
Fontaines D.c. Release Luna Carmoon-Directed Video for Japan
10/16/2026
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts