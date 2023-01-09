Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stephanie Leavell to Release 'Made To Bloom' Album

Stephanie Leavell to Release 'Made To Bloom' Album

The album is set for release on March 3, 2023. 

Jan. 09, 2023  

Made To Bloom, the second album for kids and families from 2021 International Songwriting Competition finalist and music therapist Stephanie Leavell, is set for release on March 3, 2023.

Stephanie's captivating, playful songs use tried-and-true concepts based on her training and experience as a music therapist to help kids understand that they are just right, exactly as they are. Children might be sensitive, extroverted, opinionated, active, shy, introverted, neurotypical, or neurodivergent, and every child deserves to be honored for their unique qualities. Made To Bloom reflects Stephanie's conviction that when kids are celebrated for who they are, they will blossom.

As a board certified music therapist, Stephanie Leavell engages with children in a variety of settings, from hospitals and clinics to schools. "It's widely reported that today's children are experiencing a mental health crisis, and it's been painful to see them struggle so profoundly in the last few years," says Stephanie.

"In my work, I see younger kids, ages 3 - 5, who have big, complex feelings but don't yet have the language to describe what they're experiencing. Music is the perfect way to connect kids to their emotions. An honest and well-crafted song can meet kids where they are and help them explore emotions like frustration, joy, anger, and sadness, so that when they experience those feelings in their lives, they will have strategies to express them."

Made To Bloom is musically rich, with sweeping harmonies that play with both the simplicity of children's music and an intriguing musical complexity to which a child's developing brain is drawn. In her songwriting, Stephanie Leavell makes conscious use of specific musical elements that keep and hold kids' attention, and she loves using acoustic instruments that complement the integrity of her songs.

Made To Bloom features harp, upright bass, a variety of mandolins, and ukulele, along with gorgeous vocal harmonies that are anchored by Stephanie's exceptionally clear, soothing voice.

People often comment on how effortlessly kids connect with Stephanie Leavell's musical compositions, especially the ones that are a little silly or that encourage their participation, such as "All I Wanna Do" and "Grizzly Bear Grump." These fun songs help kids practice feeling complicated emotions by giving them something physical to do in response to those emotions.

The album's title track offers self-authentication to kids who are a little different in one way or another, with a tuneful reminder to be true to themselves. Other highlights include "Slow Down," inspired by Nichole Nordeman's popular song of that title for parents. Stephanie Leavell's version, also written from the standpoint of a parent, is a sweet and poignant reflection on how quickly children grow up. Stephanie cites "If You Need To Cry" as her favorite track on the album.

This tune helps kids cope with the inevitable disruptions that life presents. "I Need A Break" is a self-advocacy song that encourages kids to recognize when they need a break and reminds them that they have the right to ask for one! Made To Bloom comes to a peaceful conclusion with "Grateful Heart," reflecting on the day that has just ended and looking ahead to a productive, joyful tomorrow.

About Stephanie Leavell:

Born and raised in Boise, Idaho, Stephanie Leavell is an award-winning singer/songwriter, instrumentalist, music therapist, and the creator of Music for Kiddos, an online education company that provides high-quality music resources and continuing music education for music therapists, music educators, and parents. Stephanie pursued harp studies at Berklee College of Music, where she joyfully embraced music therapy as her true calling. Passionate about using music to help kids succeed, she specializes in working with kids from infancy through age 10.

Stephanie jokes that she has a low tolerance for cheesy music, and her response is to write down-to-earth songs geared to helping kids be successful in their daily life: celebrating nighttime routines, transitions, movement, instrument exploration, and academic concepts, all powered by helping kids understand and express their feelings.

Stephanie's debut children's album, Move It, Move It!, was nominated for Children's Album of the Year in the 2019 Independent Music Awards. In 2020, her song "K-I-N-D" was nominated for Children's Song of the Year in the Independent Music Awards, and her song "School's A Little Different This Year" won the American Music Therapy Association Songwriting Competition. 2021 saw "K-I-N-D" honored as a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.

As a free service, Stephanie's Music for Kiddos sends out a "Song of the Month" to thousands of music therapists and educators. The songs featured on Made To Bloom are Stephanie's top "Songs of the Month" from the past four or five years.

Made To Bloom will be available on all streaming services.



The Vogues Announce At Co & Ce - The Complete Singles And More Photo
The Vogues Announce 'At Co & Ce - The Complete Singles And More'
Producer Nick Cenci (Tommy James And The Shondells, Lou Christie) took them into the studio to record a cover of Petula Clark’s “You’re The One,” originally released on Blue Star Records. That track led to The Vogues signing with Co & Ce Records, and with new distribution, the single reached #4 on the charts.
Juliana Tucker Releases New Single The Great Indoors Photo
Juliana Tucker Releases New Single 'The Great Indoors'
Emerging pop singer and songwriter Juliana Tucker is kicking off 2023 with the release of her new single “The Great Indoors” and the announcement that her debut EP, also titled The Great Indoors. The new ballad is a personal reflection of self. Watch the visualizer video for the new single now!
The Gibson Brothers Release New Single One Minute Of You Photo
The Gibson Brothers Release New Single 'One Minute Of You'
The third single from The Gibson Brothers’ upcoming Jerry Douglas-produced LP, Darkest Hour, “One Minute Of You (Song For Annie Gray)” rides a galloping acoustic guitar foundation with minimal percussion and tasty electric guitar and fiddle flourishes. The song, like most of the Gibson’s catalog, feels equally at home on stage.
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts Dream Machine Photo
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts 'Dream Machine'
Otra is a duo of two sisters. Recorded at their home in foggy Pacifica, CA, their debut album 'I’m Not That Way' (out digitally on Feb 10, 2023 via Thirty Something Records) documents their journey as they learn to see themselves more clearly and exist outside of expectations. Watch the new lyric video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In TeaserVIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser
January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In MarchRyan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
Big Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen PalmerBig Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen Palmer
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
share