Stephanie Lambring Releases 'Good Mother' From New Album 'Hypocrite'

Stephanie Lambring announces her new album Hypocrite will release on April 19 via Thirty Tigers.

Following her acclaimed 2020 debut Autonomy, Lambring's sophomore effort is a remarkable work of self-reflection from an artist determined to know her truest self (and to help us find our own true selves in the process). Along with the announcement, Lambring shares the debut single “Good Mother,” an aching ode to the fears and regrets that society deems too taboo to say out loud. Pre-save Hypocrite

“I never felt a pull towards motherhood,” explains Lambring. “I felt a lot of pressure about it, though, so I leaned into my anxiety and started researching. I dove deep on Reddit threads. I listened to podcasts. I read Regretting Motherhood: A Study by Orna Donath. There were so many heartbreaking accounts from mothers who loved their children but would be childfree if they had it to do over again, and I had a gut feeling that I would be one of those mothers. I wrote this song to process and sit with my own fears about it all, and to offer a voice for mothers who feel that way, either as a constant ache or in moments or seasons of exhaustion.”

After five years composing for other artists, followed by a much-needed pause from the music industry, Stephanie Lambring broke through in 2020 with her smash debut, Autonomy. Rolling Stone hailed her “John Prine-esque observation” and NPR Music declared her “one of Nashville's most fearless young singer-songwriters.”

For her follow-up release, Lambring once again teams up with Nashville producer Teddy Morgan (Carl Broemel, Elise Davis), experimenting with unexpected instrumentation as she blurs the boundaries between roots music and indie rock.

Stephanie Lambring finds unique ways to blend the deeply personal with the universal, often transforming intimate slices of life into thought-provoking reflections on the human condition at large. On Hypocrite, she confronts everything from religion and trauma to body image and motherhood with unflinching honesty.

Her writing is as raw and vulnerable as it gets, and though the resulting songs are serious, even painful at times, they're laced with humor and ultimately built to heal. The result is a record that looks for the best by reckoning with the worst, an album full of love and grace and compassion that aims to remind us that imperfection and humanity go hand in hand.

“They say the things you dislike about yourself are the things you call out the most in other people,” Lambring explains, “and with this album, I wanted to see what would happen if I called myself out instead. I think there'd be a lot more harmony in the world if we could just own up to our own shortcomings and forgive ourselves in the process.”

She continues, “If my last record was, ‘Here is my pain,' then Hypocrite is, ‘Here is my s.' I see myself in all these characters, for better or worse.”

Photographer Credit: Alysse Gafkjen