Stella Mwangi Releases New EP 'ICON'

Stella Mwangi's latest EP ICON dropped on June 16th, 2022 via Position Music, and is a force of nature. The fashionista and songstress' newest release is a bangin' 7-track onslaught of uber-confident pop infused with sass and swagger. It's confident, sexy, powerful, and showcases Stella's undeniable flow that fans of the Norwegian-Kenyan artist and model will surely be eager to hear.

Mwangi has been added to over 44 Spotify Editorial playlists, garnered over 16M streams on Spotify alone and has charted in Pop's top 30 on iTunes in Norway in her illustrious career. ICON comes on the heels of Mwangi's 2021 song "Watch" which was heavily featured in Riot Games' popular Valorant video game campaign.

Mwangi's music has also recently been used by the likes of Apple+, Just Dance, and Samsung.

Mwangi shows off her impeccable rhythm and confidence on the title track "Icon."

"When I heard 'Icon,' I instantly started jamming, jumped in my home studio, and tracked the song in less than an hour. The song makes one feel confident and worthy. That's the kind of music I love to deliver to the world," said Mwangi.

Produced by trending LA-based producer Greg Hvnsen (Michael Franti, Cheat Codes, KT Tunstall, Whole Damn Mess), ICON marks a new chapter for Mwangi who began writing music at just eight years old.

Her first international hit "Haba Haba" hit #1 at home in Norway in 2011. She continued to deliver hits both in Europe and her native Kenya, while further establishing her stardom representing Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Her 2017 single "Work" topped the European dance club charts, and her self-titled debut U.S. EP solidified her presence in film and TV, scoring features in blockbuster trailers such as Rough Night and Bad Moms Christmas and hit television series Insecure, Being MaryJane, and Rosewood. Stella Mwangi has shared a stage with Common, Flo Rida, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and many other global superstars and has been written up by Muse TV, OkayAfrica, The Standard, MuuMuse, and EscToday.

Stella Mwangi's ICON EP is available now everywhere.

Listen to the new EP here: