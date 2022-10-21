Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stela Cole Releases New Single 'Bye Bye Blues'

“Bye Bye Blues” offers a taste of what’s to come from Stela’s upcoming full-length project, due out in 2023.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Singer/songwriter Stela Cole has released her triumphant new single "Bye Bye Blues," out today via Ultra Records. A punchy pop beat, synthesized hand-claps, and shimmering harmonies wrap around a slick bass line as Stela redefines what a breakup anthem sounds like as she encourages listeners to dance their tears away. On "Bye Bye Blues," the pop starlet emphasizes how it's okay to be sad when a relationship ends as long as you embrace the lessons you've learned and look for the brighter days ahead.

"'Bye Bye Blues' is about heartbreak, but with a fun twist," explains Stela. "I was dating this guy for a few months when he invited me to a party just to hook up with another girl in front of my face. I was devastated, but also knew I was going to thrive without him. Good riddance. Even though it took a handful of wine-drunk nights at home and facetiming all my girlfriends for reassurance, I eventually got over him and came out the other side, stronger than before."

Stela continues, "I've written my fair share of breakup anthems with dark, edgy energy, but this time I wanted a song I could cry to while also dancing my ass off. I wrote 'Bye Bye Blues' to be an uplifting moment for others too. It's okay to feel hurt when someone screws you over, but at the end of the day don't forget your worth. There's always room to have a good time and celebrate, even over something fed up. Turn lemons into lemonade. Find the silver lining."

"Bye Bye Blues" offers a taste of what's to come from Stela's upcoming full-length project, due out in 2023, which will chronicle the stages of a breakup from her point of view. The track is the latest in a string of heavy-hitting singles including "Star," an empowering hype track for finding confidence within yourself, and "Rhapsody In Pink," an audacious pop-come-hiphop interpolation of Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue'' which puts a spotlight on knowing your self-worth, a common theme within her music.

Explosive, elegant, and irresistibly larger-than-life, Stela's music radiates the kind of unbridled confidence that leaves a long-lasting impact. The bold energy of the singer/songwriter's immaculately composed pop comes from years of fighting for her vision and refusing to compromise the elaborate depth of her artistry. Newly signed to Ultra Records, the Los Angeles-based artist is now set to deliver her most extravagantly realized music yet, showing the full force of her soulful voice and fearless authenticity for the very first time.

The new single also arrives on the heels of the recent announcement for Stela's debut Los Angeles show on November 10th at Bar Lubitsch featuring support from GALXARA and Michal Leah. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Listen to the new single here:




