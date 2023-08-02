Stax Records and Craft Recordings Announce New Collection 'Stax Christmas'

Stax Records and Craft Recordings announce the release of Stax Christmas, a new 12-track collection of holiday classics and originals from soul music’s biggest stars, including Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G.’s and the Staple Singers.

Arriving September 29th on vinyl, CD, and digitally including hi-res digital formats, Stax Christmas features a handful of rarities, including two previously unreleased recordings: a stunning rendition of the mid-century yuletide staple “Blue Christmas” by Carla Thomas, plus an alternate mix of Otis Redding’s beloved rendition of “Merry Christmas Baby,” which is available to listen to today.

In addition, a White color vinyl exclusive is being offered at StaxRecords.com with exciting bundle options including new merchandise and Forever a Music Store (FAMS), a collective of independently black owned record stores throughout the U.S. will also carry an exclusive Red color vinyl edition.

Founded in 1957, Stax Records rose to become one of the most influential labels in the world, shaping the sound of soul music, placing hundreds of hits on the charts and launching the careers of such genre-defining acts as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, the Staple Singers and Isaac Hayes.

The fiercely independent Memphis label was also known for paving its own way—and the holidays were no exception. Featuring gems from the ’60s and ’70s, Stax Christmas includes reimagined classics, sultry slow jams and seasonal social commentary—all filtered through a soulful lens.

Among the highlights is a previously unreleased recording of “Blue Christmas” by one of the label’s first major stars, Carla Thomas. The song, penned by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, was most famously recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957. But Thomas, known for hits like “Gee Whiz (Look at His Eyes)” (1960) and “B-A-B-Y” (1966), brings her own charms to this version.

Also making its debut is an alternate mix of Otis Redding’s classic yuletide hit “Merry Christmas Baby.” Written in 1947 by Lou Baxter and Johnny Moore, the R&B holiday staple has been recorded by music’s biggest names—from Chuck Berry and James Brown to Ike & Tina Turner and Bruce Springsteen. Redding’s joyful version, however, remains one of the most popular. This previously unreleased mix is available to listen to today and offers listeners a fresh perspective on the tune, as well as an opportunity to experience Redding’s creative process.

For those who prefer their holidays more naughty than nice, there is a selection of seductive originals, including Isaac Hayes’ romantic “The Mistletoe and Me,” the Mack Rice-penned “Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’” (performed by blues icon Albert King) and Rufus Thomas’ provocative “I’ll Be Your Santa Baby.” Thomas also makes a family-friendly appearance on “That Makes Christmas Day,” an original duet with his daughter, Carla.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Emotions lament being single for holidays with “What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas?,” while “Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas” finds the Staple Singers reminding listeners about the real meaning of the holiday.

More traditional highlights include a swinging instrumental rendition of “Winter Wonderland” from Stax house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s, “White Christmas” by gospel greats the Rance Allen Group and a reflective performance of “It’s Christmas Time Again (The Christmas Song)” by the Temprees.

Click here to pre-order Stax Christmas and go to StaxRecords.com for an exclusive White color vinyl edition.

Stax Christmas Tracklist (Vinyl)

Side A

1. Merry Christmas Baby (Alternate Mix) – Otis Redding*

2. Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas – The Staple Singers

3. Winter Wonderland (Take 2) – Booker T. & The MG’s

4. Blue Christmas – Carla Thomas*

5. The Mistletoe And Me – Isaac Hayes

6. Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’ – Albert King

Side B

1. I’ll Be Your Santa Baby – Rufus Thomas

2. Season’s Greetings – Cix Bits

3. White Christmas – The Rance Allen Group

4. It’s Christmas Time Again (The Christmas Song) – The Temprees

5. What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas? – The Emotions

6. That Makes Christmas Day – Rufus & Carla Thomas

*previously unreleased

Stax Christmas Tracklist (CD, digital)

1. Merry Christmas Baby (Alternate Mix) – Otis Redding*

2. Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas – The Staple Singers

3. Winter Wonderland (Take 2) – Booker T. & The MG’s

4. Blue Christmas – Carla Thomas*

5. The Mistletoe And Me – Isaac Hayes

6. Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’ – Albert King

7. I’ll Be Your Santa Baby – Rufus Thomas

8. Season’s Greetings – Cix Bits

9. White Christmas – The Rance Allen Group

10. It’s Christmas Time Again (The Christmas Song) – The Temprees

11. What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas? – The Emotions

12. That Makes Christmas Day – Rufus & Carla Thomas

*previously unreleased

About Stax Records:

Stax Records, now owned by Concord, was founded by Jim Stewart in 1957 in Memphis, Tennessee. It rose from a small, family-operated company to become one of the most influential record labels in the world, helping create “The Memphis Sound” and launching the careers of icons such as Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & The M.G.’s the Staple Singers, Sam & Dave, Rufus and Carla Thomas, The Bar-Kays, and dozens of other artists who helped change popular culture forever. In all, Stax placed 167 hit songs in the Top 100 in Pop and 243 hits in the Top 100 in R&B.