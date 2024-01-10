Static-X and Sevendust Announce Leg 3 of 'The Machine Killer Tour'

As 2024 gets underway and with the excitement around the upcoming February run of the Machine Killer tour, metal legends Static-X and Sevendust are announcing another leg of the popular touring package that will also feature rockers DOPE and Lines of Loyalty to take place in April and May.

For those unaware, The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now 25 years later, the bands are returning for Leg 2 and Leg 3 based on the success of the 2023 run.

The new dates will kick off on April 28th in Salt Lake City, UT and run through May 18th where it wraps up in Minneapolis, MN. The tour will make stops in San Francisco, CA (April 30); Vancouver, BC (May 5); Spokane, WA (May 10) and Omaha, NE (May 16) to name a few. The bands will also be appearing at the sold-out Sick New World Fest on April 27th in Las Vegas. More information on tickets for all shows and VIP packages can be found via https://static-x.com/ or https://sevendust.com.

The Machine Killer 2024 Leg 3 Tour Dates

April 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

April 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

May 2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

May 3 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater

May 4 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theater

May 5 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

May 7 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

May 9 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Casino

May 10 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

May 11 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

May 13 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

May 15 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

May 16 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

May 17 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center

May 18 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

Previously Announced The Machine Killer 2024 Tour Dates

February 1 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

February 2 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

February 3 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Low Ticket Warning)

February 4 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center (Sold Out)

February 6 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

February 7 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

February 9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana

February 10 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom (Low Ticket Warning)

February 12 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

February 13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

February 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

February 16 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium (Low Ticket Warning)

February 17 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

February 18 – Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino

February 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

February 21 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

February 22 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

February 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

February 24 – Chicago, IL – Radius

February 26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

February 27 – Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

February 28 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

April 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World (Festival Date)

With the release of the upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 just weeks away (out January 26th), industrial music icons Static-X are releasing a new music video for the song “Otsego Placebo” from Project Regeneration: Vol. 1. The song is the first piece of original music that the band created without Wayne Static.

The music was written and performed by the original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0. “Otsego Placebo” was a fan-favorite from Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and shows that Static-X is back and stronger than ever. “This is a brand-new Static-X song,” says Tony Campos, “but we approached it with the same spirit as the other songs on Project Regeneration. I really feel like we captured that old school Static-X/Evil Disco sound, even though Wayne wasn't involved in the writing on this one. Xer0 really delivered with the vocals on this track and this is one of my favorites from the batch of these new songs.”

The music video features live performance footage of the current lineup from the first leg of the incredibly popular Machine Killer tour and can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/oq_M1EY1Ei8?si=k-sobpkpdknUGeGb. Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 was always planned as a companion piece to the original Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and the two records combined feature all of the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild.

All vinyl record and digipack bundles come with a limited-edition double sleeve, which both Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2are able to slide into. This allows both albums to be housed together as the completed set they were always intended to be. Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more here: http://www.static-x.com/.

About Static-X

One of the genre-defining bands of the late 90s, Static-X was founded in Los Angeles CA in 1994 by lead vocalist/guitarist Wayne Static and drummer Ken Jay. The band lineup was rounded out by bassist Tony Campos and guitarist/programmer Koichi Fukuda, who collectively inked a deal with Warner Bros records.

Static-X rose to fame with their 1999 platinum selling debut album Wisconsin Death Trip and went on to release five more albums over the course of the next decade: Machine in 2001, Shadow Zone in 2003, Start A War in 2005, Cannibal in 2007, and Cult Of Static in 2009. The band has sold more than 3-million albums in the US alone and has had multiple chart-topping radio singles.

They have toured the world extensively, and to this day, maintain a reputation for being one of the best live acts in heavy music. In 2012, the band took a break to pursue outside creative interests and on Nov. 1, 2014 Wayne Static unexpectedly passed away. In 2018, the band announced that they were reforming to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their debut album.

The reformed lineup of original members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay and backed by frontman Xer0 delivered acclaimed performances by fans and critics alike. The tour was a massive success, with sold-out shows around the world , proving that Static-X fans remain as committed to the band as ever before. The revitalized Static-X continue to make headlines with their sold-out touring and new music while keeping their signature Evil Disco sound alive.

About Sevendust:

Sevendust never follow a linear path. Instead, they continue to bulldoze a lane of their own with a proven one-two punch of rumbling grooves, unpredictable riffing, and stirringly soulful vocals unlike anything else in hard rock. As a result, their music connects straight to the heart as evidenced by their full-contact live shows and diehard “family” of fans.

It's why they've been around since 1994, tallied global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance.”

2021 saw them deliver one of the most acclaimed albums of their career – their thirteenth studio masterpiece - Blood & Stone, which Metal Hammer christened “Sevendust's best work in years.” However, the Atlanta quintet—Lajon Witherspoon [lead vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums]—defy expectations yet again on their fourteenth full-length and debut for Napalm Records, Truth Killer, produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette [Alter Bridge, Trivium, Slash]. Ultimately, Truth Killer reaffirms there's only one Sevendust—and they're here forever.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer