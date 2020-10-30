Static Cycle Shares New Single 'Limbo In The Bungalow'

Alaskan-raised and Nashville-based rock outfit.

Alaskan-raised and Nashville-based rock outfit Static Cycle have released their latest single "Limbo In The Bungalow" today, that may be the band's most sonically wild and abstract song to date. Fans can check out "Limbo In The Bungalow" now below.

"'Limbo in the Bungalow' is our outlandish take on America's personal financial debt trappings" the band shares. "It's our most experimental song to date and is unlike anything you've ever heard from us. This song sounds like you start out on a slow carousel at the local county fair and by the end you're sitting next to Elon Musk on a SpaceX rocket heading to Mars."

When Static Cycle lead vocalist Jared Navarre hit the scene at age 19, MTV called him 'the greatest young front man in rock." The epic showman has established a reputation for being high-flying onstage and explosive on the mic. His gripping and powerful voice helped Static Cycle rise to national fame with the release of their second album, Part 1: Hydrate. Produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Josh "Tone" Weaver, the official music video for the LP's hit single "Inside This World of Mine" was met with widespread acclaim from E!, Entertainment Tonight, NY Daily News, HuffPost and more. The band spent several years touring across the country with artists like Daughtry, Ludacris, Drowning Pool, Seether, Puddle of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Alien Ant Farm to name a few.

In 2013, Navarre moved to Nashville where he began recording the next evolution of Static Cycle music with multi-instrumentalist Andy Sheridan and renowned drummer Lester Estelle Jr.

Static Cycle is Jared Navarre (lead vocals), Andy Sheridan (multi-instrumental), and Lester Estelle Jr. (drums).

For more information, please visit: www.staticcycle.com

