State Champs Share New Music Video for '10 AM'

New York pop-rockers State Champs have shared a new music video for "10 AM." Taken from the band's 2020 EP State Champs Unplugged, "10 AM" highlights the high-energy band's ability to slow it down a bit. Fans can check out the new video for "10 AM" now at http://statechampsny.com/.

"This is an experimental mixed media piece featuring miniature sets, a doll house and thousands of cutout still video images of us band guys and the actors," shares front man Derek DiScanio on the video. "Nuri Yilmazer did a wicked job at making this come to life and portraying the feelings that come along with listening to the song to create an overall visual experience unlike any music video we've done before."

Along with the music video, State Champs is launching the all-new Champs Fam, the band's own take on a fan club. Champs Fam was created by State Champs to give fans 24/7 access to exclusive content, presale tickets, merch discounts, giveaways, VIP experiences and so much more. More information about Champs Fam can be found at http://statechampsny.com/.

DiScanio continues, sharing "Champs Fam is finally here! It's time to unleash and build a stronger connection between us and our ride or die's in the best way possible. Champs Fam is a fan club platform where we give you guys first dibs on everything (merch, tickets, new music, videos, meet and greets, giveaways, snacks, etc.) as well as exclusive access to all of the above that no one else can get! We have SO much behind the scenes footage of tours and studio that we will be uploading exclusively to Champs Fam and have lots of sick ideas for the future, so get at it!"

State Champs released their latest EP State Champs Unplugged in the summer of 2020 via Pure Noise Records. Featuring four new songs as well as two fan-favorite tracks from Living Proof, the EP is reflective of the diverse listening habits of the foursome, unapologetic about their love of everything from Pop to Country without sacrificing the upbeat enthusiasm of the central influences that first moved their collective souls. State Champs Unplugged is available to stream at https://smarturl.it/StateChampsNY.

State Champs has always embraced the idea of getting their music in front of as many people as possible. They aren't running away from the sound they've established; if anything, it's that scrappy punk spirit that drives them to continue to reach further and further. They've done pop arena tours, metal tours; they've even played a show on a beach. Wherever they turn up, they are going to be sincere and passionate. They are going to have fun. And moreover, so will you. This is an arena-ready band, capable of moving any kind of crowd, with the heart and soul of DIY freedom.

State Champs is Derek DiScanio (Vocals), Tyler Szalkowski (Guitar), Ryan Scott Graham (Bass) and Evan Ambrosio (Drums).