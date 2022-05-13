State Champs Release New Album 'Kings Of The New Age'

New York powerhouses State Champs are planting their flag firmly in pop-punk history with their brand new 4th studio album, Kings Of The New Age, out now via Pure Noise Records. The album includes previously released singles "Eventually", "Everybody But You" (ft. Ben Barlow), "Outta My Head", and "Just Sound" alongside seven never-before-heard tracks featuring additional guest vocalists Chrissy Costanza, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Four Year Strong.

On the highly anticipated release, the band shares, "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter."

They continue: "Lyrically, KOTNA is a reflection on the past few years during a very weird time. However, it is also a reminder that we're only here for so long. Although we will always live and learn by trial and error in areas like friendships, family, careers, relationships, etc, there's no time for toxicity and negativity when a certain opportunity presents itself. Never waste a moment that can be seized. Times are changing, culture is evolving, and we're happy to provide the soundtrack and let you know that we're Here To Stay. Welcome to The New Age."

Alongside the album, State Champs have unveiled a brand-new music video for "Act Like That" featuringMitchell Tenpenny. Complete with backyard sports, motocross stunts, and a little bit of friendly competition, the new music video encompasses the fun, lighthearted feel of the track itself.

"'Act Like That' is the most 'out of the box' song for us on the album," shares vocalist Derek DiScanio. "We had a lot of fun experimenting with some poppier elements, but it was challenging at first to bring the right level of SC energy to level it out. We hit a moment in the studio when we definitely found that balance, and we're very excited to share this dance-y, rockin', lyrically dynamic love song that makes you wanna jump around."

"For sure one of the craziest videos I've ever been a part of!! I grew up playing and loving this style of music," adds Mitchell Tenpenny. "I've been a fan of State Champs for a minute now, so it was a no brainer when I heard the song! I love rock music so much!"

Album four is often when a beloved rock band shifts gears, frustrating longtime fans, searching for a more "mature" sound. State Champs raise a joyous middle finger to that trope with Kings Of The New Age, an enthusiastic and confident reminder of what the Upstate New Yorkers do best.

Kerrang! gave the band's first album, The Finer Things, a rare 5K review in 2013. Rock Sound and Alternative Press served up adoring cover stories. Around the World and Back entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound's Top 10 Albums of 2015. Living Proof followed in 2018. Billboard called them "modern-day pop-punk torchbearers" the same year. They are an arena-ready rock band with the freedom of punk's soul. 2022 belongs to State Champs.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: