Stand Atlantic Release Fifth Album GODBREATH With SO COOL Video
The band will tour Australia before heading to the U.S. for festival appearances and dates with Story of the Year and Silverstein.
Australian alternative rock four-piece Stand Atlantic have released their fifth album, GODBREATH, via Virgin Music Group. Born out of a period of writer's block, the album finds the band embracing a newfound creative freedom, stepping outside their comfort zones while remaining firmly rooted in the sound and spirit that have defined them.
Across 11 tracks, GODBREATH captures the band at their most uninhibited, from Bonnie Fraser's uncompromising, stream-of-consciousness songwriting to the chemistry of the four-piece, who recorded the entire album live together. Fierce, melodic and refreshingly unrestrained, the collection blends pop, alternative and rock, showcasing a band more confident and creatively liberated than ever.
The singles leading up to GODBREATH offered a glimpse of the album's sonic and emotional range. From the love-struck 'Velcro' and the unguarded reflections on creative freedom in alt-pop gem 'EDGE OF VEGAS,' to the celebration of chosen family on rock anthem 'NEXT2U,' the band signaled a newfound clarity. Shedding preconceived notions of what the project should be and the pressure to chase trends, Stand Atlantic created something that feels entirely their own. The explosive 'LUCID' reinforces that spirit, its charged-up chorus proclaiming a fearlessness to embrace their emotions and move toward radical self-acceptance.
Arriving alongside the album, new single 'SO COOL' leans into the band's heavier rock influences with an infectious, swaggering energy. Vocalist and songwriter Bonnie Fraser says, 'I wrote 'So Cool' with Stevie Knight in Sydney, on an unusually dreary summer day, when we were in the depths of a creative rut. The instrumental version came first and we just knew the vibe was cool, so I wanted to hone in on that and play on the idea of 'coolness'. In doing that, I thought about those ridiculous moments when you just feel shamelessly cool - it's a fun song to play in your car with the windows rolled down. To make you feel like you're in the VIP section of life.'
Elsewhere, GODBREATH showcases the band's range, from the soaring pop vocals and driving rock instrumentation of 'Favourite Flavour' to the raw emotion of 'finger' and the unfiltered lyricism of 'd.L.M.A.' The visceral 'teeth' gives way to the euphoric 'HeadRush,' reinforcing the band's self-described 'lovergirl' era. Closing track 'Gimme A Show' offers a poignant finale, a soaring pop ballad about moving beyond difficult times and embracing life's constants, bringing the album's emotional journey full circle.
Stand Atlantic kick off their Australian tour tonight, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle. The band then returns to the U.S. for Vans Warped Tour Orlando (November 14–15), followed by dates on the Camp Screamo Tour with Story of the Year and Silverstein. The upcoming shows follow a busy year of international touring that has included headline dates across Europe, UK shows supporting Simple Plan, and appearances at Vans Warped Tour. Tickets and full tour details are available at standatlantic.com/tour.
THE GODBREATH TOUR AUSTRALIAN DATES (with special guests Knuckle Puck supported by Nightlight)
Friday 23 October - Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Saturday 24 October - Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Wednesday 28 October - The Forum, Melbourne VIC
Thursday 29 October - Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Sunday 1 November - Metropolis, Perth WA
US Tour Dates
15 November - Vans Warped Tour 2026, Orlando, Florida US
16 November - Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA^
17 November - Knitting Factory - Spokane, Spokane, WA^
19 November - Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA^
21 November - Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA^
22 November - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA^
25 November - The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK^
28 November - Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA^
29 November - Jannus Live, St Petersburg, FL^
1 December - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC^
2 December - Nevermore Hall, Baltimore, MD^
4 December - The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA^
5 December - Agora Theater & Ballroom, Cleveland, OH^
8 December - The Rave / Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WI^
9 December - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI^
11 December - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA^
12 December - Palladium Times Square, New York, NY^
13 December - Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA^
^supporting Story of the Year & Silverstein
Tracklist
Favourite Flavour
finger
d.L.M.A
teeth
HeadRush
Gimme A Show
About Stand Atlantic
Over more than a decade together, Australian alternative rock four-piece Stand Atlantic have built a reputation for pushing boundaries, defying expectations and continually evolving their sound, establishing themselves as one of Australia's most successful contemporary alternative rock exports. Their extensive international touring has included sold-out headline shows across Australia, the UK, Europe and the U.S., along with support tours for Sum 41, MOD SUN, ONE OK ROCK, A Day To Remember and I Prevail. They've also appeared at major festivals worldwide, including Spilt Milk, Good Things, Reading & Leeds, MAYDAY!, Vans Warped Tour and Slam Dunk.
Since their breakout 2017 EP Sidewinder, Stand Atlantic have released five studio albums, including 2026's GODBREATH, and amassed more than 500 million streams across their catalog. Named among Kerrang!'s 'Hottest Rock Artists,' the band have earned accolades from triple j and BBC Radio 1, including Feature Album, #1 Most Played and Album of the Weekend honors, while charting on Billboard, the UK Top 200 and ARIA Top 10. Their ARIA-certified Platinum single 'Deathwish' feat. nothing,nowhere. has surpassed 57 million streams.
Photo Credit: Nikki Haney (Download press shot)
Photo Credit: Nikki Haney (Download press shot)
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