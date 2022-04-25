Stagecoach Festival to Livestream on YouTube This Weekend

Following two exhilarating weekends of livestreaming Coachella around the world, YouTube will keep its virtual stage going at the Empire Polo Club for the third consecutive week, bringing fans everywhere to Stagecoach via the Official Stagecoach YouTube Channel

This year, YouTube will bring fans across the globe front and center for country music's biggest festival, Stagecoach, with its exclusive livestream sponsored by Verizon and Toyota. Music fans around the world will have the chance to see performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BRELAND, Orville Peck and so many more on this first ever livestream.

YouTube's Stagecoach livestream program will kick off at 3:30 PM PST / 6:30 PM EST on Friday, April 29 and continue throughout the weekend with show stopping performances. Each day will be hosted by one of country music's biggest stars of the moment, each of whom will not only perform at the fest but also be interviewing other artists on the bill.

Stagecoach's post headliner Late Night in Palomino sets are also sure to bring the late night party to the next level each night. What's more, YouTube Premium members will have special access to four YouTube Premium pre-parties throughout the weekend which will automatically redirect into those artists live Stagecoach sets.

Country music fans everywhere can tune in to the Official Stagecoach YouTube Channel on any screen (desktop, mobile and living room) and within the YouTube Music app to catch their favorites. Stay tuned to the for more details on what to expect from the Stagecoach livestream here!

Friday, April 29

Host and performer BRELAND will welcome fans to the debut livestream and will warm up the virtual crowds ahead of performances by Brandi Carlile, Midland and headliner Thomas Rhett. YouTube Premium members will also have access to an exclusive Pre-Party with Midland ahead of their performance. Closing out the night will be BRELAND with the first Late Night in Palomino set of the weekend!

Saturday, April 30

The fun continues with host Reyna Roberts, who will rile up fans of HARDY, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, and the one-and-only Carrie Underwood ahead of their highly anticipated sets across Stagecoach's stages. YouTube Premium members will also have access to two exclusive Pre-Parties from the beloved Brothers Osborne and festival headliner Carrie Underwood to get geared up for their performances. Closing out the night will be Orville Peck with the second Late Night in Palomino set of the weekend!

Sunday, May 1

Hailey Whitters will close out a monumental weekend as host with Sunday's lineup featuring performances by Lainey Wilson, Yola, The Black Crowes, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson, who will give YouTube Premium members special Pre-Party access ahead of his set. Sunday night will also see the return of Diplo's epic Late Night in Palomino. After the unforgettable and first-ever live performance of "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 festival, the night is sure to turn up and bring Stagecoach's finale to the next level!

The festival will livestream here: