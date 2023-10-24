Staci Griesbach to Release 'Christmastime' Album With 'You And Me At Christmastime' Single

Ring in the holidays with vocalist Staci Griesbach's fourth studio album Christmastime, featuring lead single “You and Me at Christmastime,” an original song featuring Meghan Trainor meets Katy Perry pop styling and inspired by the all-time fan-favorite Mariah Carey hit “All I want for Christmas is You.”

The lead single drops November 3rd on digital with Pre-Order October 27th for the full 11-track album, Christmastime, dropping November 10th on digital and CD.

“The holidays are such a special time of year, and I'm thrilled that my first original song leads the way for this album. ‘You and Me at Christmastime' seemed to write itself and really kicks off the album in a fun, upbeat pop-forward way,” said Griesbach.

“I've also chosen some of my absolute favorite holiday standards to fill out the record. As a child, it wasn't really Christmas until we broke out Elvis Presley or listened to Karen Carpenter sing, and, of course, my country music idols are represented on this album with covers of classics by both Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.”

Christmastime features three additional originals from Griesbach including “Dreaming of Christmas with You” and “It's Just Not Christmas Without You,” both songs drawing on the longing feeling of spending the holidays with a special loved one. On “It's Raining on Christmas,” Griesbach explores the optimism of human choice and power in making change in a difficult world.

“As a songwriter, my range varies as much as my musical preferences, so fans may notice some pop inflections on some songs, while others may detect a hint of inspiration from Merle Haggard or Harlan Howard's ‘three chords and the truth,'” Griesbach added.

The album features A-list studio and jazz musicians including Tamir Hendelman and Jeremy Siskind on piano, Kevin Axt on bass and Jake Reed on drums along with Rich Hinman on pedal steel, Rahsaan Barber on tenor saxophone and Joe Bagg on Hammond B3 organ.

“I hope listeners enjoy the depth of the album, all the way from its pop sensibility to some of the more jazz-forward interpretations,” continued Griesbach. “The holidays are a time of reflection and introspection as well, so I wanted my album to explore those many layers of human emotion.”

Pre-order for the 11-track album Christmastime goes up for purchase on all major digital distribution platforms (Apple Music, Amazon) on October 27th or fans can also order direct on www.StaciGriesbach.com for the full physical CD. The album will be available on November 10th on all digital and streaming platforms including Spotify. “You and Me at Christmastime” drops digitally everywhere on November 3rd.

Christmastime (Staci Griesbach) Track Listing:

1. You and Me at Christmastime (*music and lyrics by Staci Griesbach)

2. Dreaming of Christmas with You (*music and lyrics by Staci Griesbach)

3. Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me

4. Merry Christmas Darling

5. Blue Christmas

6. Hard Candy Christmas

7. It's Just Not Christmas without You (*music and lyrics by Staci Griesbach)

8. Pretty Paper

9. It's Raining on Christmas (*music and lyrics by Staci Griesbach)

10. What are you Doing New Year's Eve?

11. White Christmas

CHRISTMASTIME is produced by Staci Griesbach for Hwy 76 Records featuring vocals by Staci Griesbach. Engineering and Recorded by Talley Sherwood at Tritone Recording. Additional Engineering and Recording by Harriet Tam. Editing by Harriet Tam. Mixed by Steve Genewick at the Stewart House. Mastered by Eric Boulanger and Jett Galindo at The Bakery, Los Angeles CA. Album photography by Kim Thiel and design layout by Gabriel Cervantes. Styling, hair, make-up by Staci Griesbach.

ABOUT STACI GRIESBACH

Staci Griesbach is a Los Angeles-based vocalist with a Signature Songbook Series of albums reimagining the Great American Songbook of Country Music in the style of Jazz while developing her own voice as a Singer/Songwriter. This November, Griesbach will release her fourth studio album “Christmastime” featuring four original Holiday songs, including lead track “You and Me at Christmastime.”

Griesbach delivers “a savvy Los Angeles take on Nashville's countrypolitan standards,” (Marc Myers, JazzWax), interpreting classic songs by Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain. Griesbach's most recent album, My George Jones Songbook, earned her 4 stars in Downbeat magazine. Griesbach's line of “Songbook Singles” also showcases her interpretations of the classic Great American Songbook (Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer) as well as other classic Songbooks of 20th Century American music (Carole King).

Described as having “an instrument pitched between Rosemary Clooney sass and Diana Krall smokiness,” (Milwaukee Shepherd-Express), Griesbach has performed her unique Songbook series across the country from Carnegie Hall (NYC) to the Country Music Hall of Fame (Nashville) to Catalina Jazz Club and Feinstein's at Vitello's (Los Angeles). Rolling Stone premiered “Walkin' After Midnight” from her debut album, My Patsy Cline Songbook, calling it “a gorgeous jazz interpretation.” In 2020, Griesbach was selected for the SXSW Music Festival as a Showcasing Artist.