Stacey Peasley's 'Make It Happen!' Set for Release Feb. 12

Boston's beloved family musician Stacey Peasley celebrates a positive message of empowerment, courage, and strength in her fifth kids' album, Make it Happen!, set for release on February 12, 2021.



Make it Happen! centers on creating relationships and experiences, both individual and community. Each of the album's ten original songs imparts a story carefully crafted to resonate with children and families.



"I think I'm a good storyteller, and I write songs about unique experiences that aren't often written about," says Stacey Peasley. "I have been inspired by so many different things this past year. Looking at our social and political landscape and honing in on the experiences that kids have shared with me has really taken my writing to a new level. Credit is also due to my long-time producer Marty Beller. Throughout our ten-year collaboration, Marty has always applauded my work and pushed me to do better when he knew I could."



Citing influences as varied as Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Joni Mitchell, '50s and '60s girl groups, and '80s music with big catchy choruses, as well as Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Nicks, Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, and Karen Carpenter, Stacey Peasley says, "It's not just because of their amazing vocals, it's also that some of these women were also great songwriters. I have always loved their melodies, lyrics, and harmonies!"



Make it Happen! opens boldly with a title track whose lyrics and style are a perfect match for the song's profoundly inspirational message. With this number, the album's co-producer, Marty Beller, offers a tip of the hat to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." Happy Tears" is a "tale of two Staceys," celebrating the mom right alongside the consummate professional onstage, singing her heart out for many years in the NYC-based '50s and '60s girl group tribute band, The Chiclettes.



Other highlights include "What Girls Do," inspired by Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign, when Senator Warren made pinky promises to young girls and told them, "I'm running for president, because that's what girls do."



A 28-year professional music career was launched when 18-year-old Stacey Peasley became a member of the NYC-based girl group, The Chiclettes, Stacey will forever retain a deep love and appreciation for the innocent, catchy songs of the girl-group era. For the past decade, however, Stacey has dedicated her career to performing for children and families, with credits that include writing and recording four critically acclaimed albums, Together (2011), Lucky Day (2014), RSVP (2016), and Under the Tree (2019), and awards from Creative Child Magazine, Parents' Choice, and NAPPA.



Make it Happen will be available at Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Bandcamp, and www.staceypeasley.com.