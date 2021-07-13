St. Vincent Announces Down And Out Downtown; A Special Live Streamed Concert

Today, St. Vincent has officially announced Down And Out Downtown, the GRAMMY-award winning artist's full length live streamed concert debut.

Airing exclusively via the premium digital live platform Moment House on Wednesday, August 4th and Thursday, August 5th (depending on territory), Down And Out Downtown will showcase the live premieres of several new tracks from St. Vincent's acclaimed new album Daddy's Home in addition to new arrangements of hits and deep cuts from her illustrious catalogue-all performed alongside her top shelf Down And Out Downtown Band comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Directed by Bill Benz (Portlandia), who also directed the forthcoming film The Nowhere Inn co-written by and starring St. Vincent, Down And Out Downtown is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, Down And Out Downtown brings the 70s-inspired sensibilities of Daddy's Home to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.

For one night only, St. Vincent's moment will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Tickets are now on sale HERE.

