Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Releases 'Angels In Science Fiction' Album

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Releases 'Angels In Science Fiction' Album

The album is out now on ATO Records.

Apr. 21, 2023  

'St. Paul & The Broken Bones debut a new single "Oporto-Madrid Blvd." The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album Angels In Science Fiction, out this Friday, April 21 on ATO Records-pre-save/pre-order here.

"Oporto Madrid Boulevard is an actual street in Birmingham, which I drive frequently," says frontman and Alabama native Paul Janeway. "There is a lot of imagery, but one of the biggest themes of this song is nature over nurture, starting with the first line of the song 'Power lines running through the branches on the street, city cuts 'em down.'"

Ahead of the album, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have shared three tracks to critical praise from NPR, MXDWN, Relix, Glide Magazine and more. Listen to "City Federal Building," "Sea Star" and "Lonely Love Song," which was named "a prayerful and powerful lullaby" by Garden & Gun.

In celebration of the new music, the band will play several in-store shows throughout release week at Nashville, Tennessee's Grimey's, Opelika, Alabama's Hz Records and in their hometown of Birmingham, Alabama at Seasick Records and TrimTab Brewing.

The band partnered with TrimTab Brewing on a custom beer, "Heat Lightning," to commemorate the release and to celebrate the record's Alabama roots.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones will also take their dynamic live shows to the U.S. and Europe on a run of headline dates throughout the year-see below and visit here for complete tour routing.

Angels In Science Fiction is available in four Limited Collector's Edition vinyl variants, each including a note from Janeway and foliage from his home in Alabama pressed into the disc. The latest includes Marigold petals, an homage to Janeway's daughter and the record's final track.

Angels In Science Fiction was written in the span of a few weeks after Janeway learned that his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold. Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway penned the album as a series of letters to his then-unborn daughter.

The new album was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley). It follows the band's critically acclaimed 2022 album The Alien Coast.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).

The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut,Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card and landing the band a slew of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella and Glastonbury.

Critical praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, SPIN and NPR followed, leading to shared stages with some of the world's biggest artists-Elton John and The Rolling Stones among them-and launching an impressive run of headlining tours behind what Esquire touted as a "potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass."

The group has continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018's Young Sick Camellia.

Their forthcoming LP, Angels In Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022's The Alien Coast. The new record finds Janeway at his very best. With Angels In Science Fiction, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have crafted their most moving, comprehensive work-spanning their entire sonic and emotional scope.

TOUR DATES

April 19-Birmingham, AL-TrimTab Brewing*
April 21- Opelika, AL-10,000 Hz Records*
April 21-Waverly, AL-Standard Deluxe
April 22-Birmingham, AL-Seasick Records*
April 22-Birmingham, AL-The Lyric Theatre
April 25-Nashville, TN-Grimey's*
April 29-Decatur, GA-Amplify Decatur Festival
May 20-21-Knoxville, TN-Southern Skies Festival
May 21-Greenville, SC-Peace Center Concert Hall
May 23-Augusta, GA-Miller Theatre
May 25-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 25-28-Cumberland, MD-DelFest
May 25-28-Martinsville, VA-Rooster Walk 13
June 17-18-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
June 18-Napa, CA-Blue Note Summer Sessions
June 23-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival
June 25-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 8-Saskatoon, Canada-Sasktek Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
July 9-Calgary, AB-Calgary Stampede
July 23-Stuttgart, Germany-Jazz Open Stuttgart
August 11-Telluride, CO-Telluride Jazz Festival 2023
August 25-Tisbury, MA-Beach Road Weekend
*In-store event

Press photo, credit: Paige Sara



Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single Jacaré Photo
Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single 'Jacaré'
Sofi Tukker have shared their exhilarating new single, “Jacaré'' out now on Ultra Record. Accompanying the track is the colorful new music video filmed on location in Rio de Janeiro. “Jacaré'' is simultaneously a tribute to both the beauty of Brazil and the LGBTQ+ community at large. Plus, check out tour dates!
Loren Gray Releases Debut Studio Album Guilty Photo
Loren Gray Releases Debut Studio Album 'Guilty'
Self-made phenomenon and independent artist Loren Gray releases her debut studio album, Guilty, out everywhere now. Following the releases of a number of singles, Guilty is the result of Loren truly coming into her own as an artist. Check out upcoming tour dates and listen to a new album now!
The Band Camino Shares What Am I Missing? Photo
The Band Camino Shares 'What Am I Missing?'
“What Am I Missing?” also follows The Band CAMINO’s latest release “Told You So,” which continues to underscore why the group have become a must-watch artist since their inception in 2015. “Told You So” also arrived on the heels of the group’s impressive year of touring in 2022, which saw them completely sell out their spring U.S. headline run.
Florence + the Machine Debut Mermaids From Dance Fever Deluxe Photo
Florence + the Machine Debut 'Mermaids' From 'Dance Fever' Deluxe
The Complete Edition of Dance Fever is a deluxe packaging of the band’s much-lauded 2022 album featuring “Mermaids” and poem versions of several songs from the LP. “Mermaids” was written and produced alongside album collaborator Dave Bayley of Glass Animals during the original Dance Fever sessions.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'
April 21, 2023

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021’s Machinate. The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world. Plus, tour dates!
share