St. Louis Rapper Sexxy Red Drops New Single

St. Louis rapper, Sexyy Red, just dropped her latest single, "Don't Get Beat," on all platforms. Known for her raunchy style and unapologetic flow, this viral female mc continues to kick down doors and not give a damn who's behind them!

Sexyy Red's spitfire personality has won fans over socially, as she continues to channel her authentic self through her music. "Don't Get Beat" is another midwest banger, tapping into the crazy, yet unashamed world of Sexyy Red.

Listen to the track here.