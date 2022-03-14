St Dukes Announce New Self-Titled Album

Glasgow based four piece St Dukes have been steadily developing their atmospheric sound and cementing their status since 2014. The band are set to release their long-awaited debut album on the 15th of April, following singles Animal Glue and To Be Home.

The self titled album boasts something both invigorating and nostalgic, overflowing with playful layered vocals and moody folk riffs. Their latest single To Be Home was chosen as BBC Radio Scotland's song of the week, a tune that emits a dazy summer glow, a refreshing contrast to the city's current drizzly disposition.

The band is made up of Sarah Connor and Lewis Douglas, both on guitar and vocals, Fraser Hamilton on bass and Max Orr on drums. Their debut EP 'Stranger by the Day' was released in 2019 and was welcomed by a sold out gig in Glasgow's Old Hairdressers. Since then St Dukes have become a firm fixture within the city's music scene and signed to Last Night From Glasgow in 2021.

The album was produced by Chris McCrory and recorded between Hermitage Works in London and Chem19 and Green Door in Glasgow. The album will be launched with a show at Stereo on the 7th May 2022 and will be released by Last Night From Glasgow on both green and orange vinyl.