Søren Hansen Releases 'Dream That I Die' From Forthcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

Søren Hansen, co-founder of platinum-selling alternative pop band New Politics, is releasing today his brand-new single, “Dream That I Die”, the first installment off his forthcoming self-titled full-length debut album, Søren Hansen [ENCI Records].

A palm-muted riff gives heft to the introspective “Dream That I Die.” Powered up by a steady beat and somber piano, he confesses, “I don't remember why I always dream that I die…The lyric came from sitting on a plane out of California,” he says. “It was a graphic image of being in a state of helplessness.”

Following five fan favorite records and global tours for over a decade, the vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer wound up in Nashville, where he planted roots and carved out a lane for himself as a songwriter and producer across a bevy of genres. For Søren, music served as an anchor throughout a turbulent childhood in Denmark. Leaving home, he studied jazz piano in Greece for a year before settling in Copenhagen for the next eight years. He landed a major label deal as a part of New Politics, and a whirlwind ensued.

The group notched a global hit in the form of “Harlem,” garnering a platinum certification, landing dozens of syncs, and even soundtracking a trailer for the Disney mega-hit, Frozen. They canvased North America with everyone from Fall Out Boy and Paramore, to P!nk in addition to tallying hundreds of millions of streams.

“I've come to a point where I'm proud of the person I've become,” he leaves in. “I'm able to tap into who Soren is. Nothing else really matters. A lot of the music come from a real place and a lot of hurts. I didn't give up, no matter what though. I always get back on my feet and keep moving. That's who I am today.”

Søren will continue to release new music through the spring leading into the album release early this summer.